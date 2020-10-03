Sixty years ago, Cotton and Carolyn Davidson were settling into life in Cotton’s hometown of Gatesville and they weren’t looking at reigniting his professional football career.
Davidson, born Francis Marion, had returned to his Baylor alma mater to be John Bridgers’ offensive coordinator after a couple of seasons with the Baltimore Colts sandwiched around a military stint — during which he played quarterback for the Fort Bliss Falcons — plus a season in Canada. The Davidsons family was growing, and it seemed to be the right time to return to his roots.
However, the persistence of Lamar Hunt, the driving force in the creation of the American Football League and the original owner of the Dallas Texans (now Kansas City Chiefs), coaxed Davidson into being a significant part of professional football history.
“Lamar Hunt should be the greatest name when he put the AFL into place,” Davidson, 88, said from his Gatesville home. “If he had not gotten that all together, and it wasn’t easy to do, I don’t know what football would look like today.”
Professional football invaded Texas in 1960 with the Texans and Houston Oilers in the AFL and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. The starting quarterbacks on all three fledgling franchises were brought out of retirement — the Cowboys’ Eddie LeBaron, the Oilers’ George Blanda and Davidson for the Texans — to provide veteran leadership and stability. For Davidson, it led to a long AFL career in the years before its merger with the NFL. Davidson took the first snap in the Texans/Chiefs franchise history.
“Lamar kept calling us because they were starting the AFL and we said no,” said Carolyn, Cotton’s wife of 68 years. “We had just moved. We had two houses and we were struggling. But he kept calling.”
Davidson led the Texans to a respectable 8-6 first season under Hank Stram. Davidson was still at the helm the following year when a late run of victories gave the Texans a 6-8 mark, and he threw for more than 2,400 yards in each of those first two seasons and he was a Pro Bowl selection in 1961.
Despite a career that took him all over the country, Davidson never strayed far from Gatesville where he was an all-around athlete.
“I grew up on a ranch 10 miles out in the country,” said Davidson, who still takes care of sheep on his current property. “I’ve always enjoyed the ranch business. There are a lot of good things and a little work that goes with it.”
Davidson attracted enough attention while playing for the Hornets in the late 1940s under longtime coach Lloyd Mitchell that he signed with nearby Baylor where he was a prolific passer. He was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1954 and played one season and returned in 1957 following his Army stint to back up Johnny Unitas. The two became fast friends even though Unitas was given Davidson’s No. 19 jersey before he returned to the team.
“Cotton ragged on him all the time for wearing his number,” Carolyn said. “They roomed together, and you don’t appreciate someone until you live with them.”
After two seasons with the Texans, the team and the league felt it was time for a change. Stram signed Len Dawson whom he had worked with several years prior at Purdue. The Oakland Raiders, meanwhile, were struggling and Hunt felt that for the league’s sake it would be beneficial to trade Davidson to Oakland where he finished the 1962 campaign.
“Oakland was last in the league and had to get a good quarterback to get started,” Cotton recalled. “Lamar and (Stram) told us I was traded to help the league. They persuaded us to go to Oakland. We definitely did not want to.”
Al Davis, the eventual owner and general manager of the Raiders, took over as coach the following year and convinced Davidson to stay, and Oakland flipped from 1-13 to 10-4 with Davidson reaching another Pro Bowl at age 32.
“When Al got the job he called and asked me if I would want to come (to Oakland) and I had to decide over the telephone,” said Davidson, a Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductee. “I haven’t seen a good decision made over the telephone.”
Even when not starting at quarterback, Davidson was the punter and occasionally the placekicker throughout his career.
Davidson divvied up time at quarterback over the next three seasons with future Raiders coach Tom Flores. Just as Davidson took the first snap as a Texan in 1960, he took the first snap in the newly built Oakland Coliseum in 1966. To commemorate that first snap and the fact that he is the oldest living former Raiders player, he and Carolyn were flown to Oakland to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch for the first preseason game in the Raiders’ final season in Oakland before the team moved to Las Vegas.
“Cotton and (son) Tommy had been to many reunions, but we had never seen the torch,” Carolyn said. “It was really an honor.”
He wasn’t on the team in 1967 when the Raiders went to Super Bowl II, rehabilitating from serious shoulder surgery. He returned the following season for a cameo and as an aid to his friend and new starter Daryle Lamonica.
“I was the eye in the sky in the press box,” Davidson said. “I just didn’t have the same zip on the ball.”
Cotton and Carolyn came back to Gatesville for good in 1969. In 1972 he accepted Grant Teaff’s request to be Baylor’s offensive coordinator and remained with Teaff throughout his 20-year tenure.
The Davidson name is revered in Gatesville. Last month the football field at McKamie Stadium was named for their son, Tommy, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident last year. Tommy was a physician and highly active community member.
“It was a great honor,” Carolyn said. “We were thrilled.”
Throughout a lengthy pro career with several stops and starts, Cotton Davidson’s loyalty rests with the Raiders.
“That was a good team to be with,” he said.
The Raiders needed a good quarterback in 1962 and they’ve still got him today.