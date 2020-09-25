CAMERON — The Cameron Yoe defense had trouble stopping the Caldwell Hornets for most of the night. Fortunately, the Yoemen didn’t have trouble creating turnovers.
Aided by five takeaways, Yoe rallied from an early deficit to pull away for a 54-27 win in the District 11-3A-I opener for both teams Friday night.
Caldwell received the opening kickoff, and Dontavien Johnson put the Hornets on the board first by capping a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 5-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 6:58 left in the opening quarter.
A good return on the ensuing kickoff gave Yoe the ball at the Caldwell 33, but the Yoemen mustered just 1 yard before Zane Zeinert was sacked for a 7-yard loss on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Hornets at their 39.
On the next play, running back Jace Aly coughed up the ball for the first turnover of the night. Zeinert connected with Phaibian Bynaum in the flat, and Bynaum did the rest by scampering for a 33-yard touchdown. The Yoemen’s 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Hornets up 7-6 with 4:03 left in the opening quarter.
Caldwell answered on the third play of its next drive when Jamar Hewitt broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run, and the Hornets converted a 2-point conversion for a 15-6 lead.
After Yoe went three-and-out on its next drive, its defense came through again by pouncing on the Hornets’ second fumble. Zeinert connected with Za’Korien Spikes for a 24-yard score on the opening play of the second quarter, cutting the Yoemen’s gap to 15-13 with the extra point.
After the teams exchanged several possessions, the Yoemen took the lead on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Zeinert to a wide-open Jaidyn Sanchez with 1:10 left in the half. A bad snap on the extra point attempt kept the score at 19-15.
The Hornets fumbled the ensuing kickoff at their 38, but Zeinert threw an interception on first down, and Caldwell ran out the clock on the remainder of the first half.
The Yoemen (3-1) carried the momentum of the first half into the second, finding the end zone on their opening drive. Bynaum scored from 4 yards out on a four-play drive that was highlighted by a 29-yard pass from Zeinert to Kason Goolsby that got Yoe to the Caldwell 9.
More trouble came for Caldwell (2-3) on its next drive when Ryan Roehling’s pass was intercepted by Spikes, who returned it 46 yards to set up the Yoemen with first-and-goal at the 4. Yoe cashed in from there for a 33-15 lead following an extra point with 10:50 left in the third quarter.
The Hornets answered on their next drive. With the help of three Yoe penalties, Caldwell drove from its 13 and cut the deficit to 33-21 on a 3-yard run by Johnson after a failed 2-point try.
The Yoemen answered with Bynaum running it in from a yard out to cap a short drive after Caldwell failed to recover an onside kick, making the score 40-21.
After the teams traded possessions, the Hornets tried to rally when Johnson scored from 3 yards out to cut it to 40-27. But Bynaum put the game away for good, returning the ensuing kickoff for a 60-yard touchdown to put Yoe up 47-27 with 10:04 remaining in the game.
Zeinert, who finished with 242 yards passing, added a 37-yard touchdown throw to Spikes for the final tally with 4:09 to play.
Bynaum finished with 67 yards rushing on 13 carries.
The Yoemen will be at Rockdale next week for the Battle of the Bell.
CAMERON YOE 54, CALDWELL 27
Caldwell 15 0 6 6 — 27
Cameron Yoe 6 13 21 14 — 54
Cal — Dontavien Johnson 5 run (Gavin Anglin kick)
Yoe — Phaibian Byaum 33 pass from Zane Zeinert (pass failed)
Cal — Jamar Hewitt 51 run (Johnson run)
Yoe — Za’Korien Spikes 24 pass from Zeinert (Jesse Martinez kick)
Yoe — Jaidyn Sanchez 46 pass from Zeinert (run failed)
Yoe — Bynaum 4 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Keshon Johnson 1 run (Martinez kick)
Cal — Johnson 3 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Bynaum 1 run (Martinez kick)
Cal — Johnson 3 run (pass failed)
Yoe — Bynaum 60 kickoff return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Spikes 37 pass from Zeinert (Martinez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cal Yoe
First downs 17 16
Rushes-yards 41-176 28-110
Passing yards 178 242
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-18-2 12-24-1
Punts-average 3-29.3 4-32.3
Fumbles-lost 5-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 10-59 10-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Caldwell: Jamar Hewitt 15-97, Johnson 8-28, Malachi Jones 6-24, Jace Aly 5-16, Nicholas Johnson 5-12, Zach Heaton 4-1, Roehling 2-(-15); Yoe: Bynaum 13-67, Pharrell Hemphill 3-21, Zeinert 5-11, Johnson 4-4, Dominick Rangel2-7, Landen Green 1-0.
PASSING — Caldwell: Roehling 9-18-2-178; Yoe: Zeinert 12-24-1-242.
RECEIVING — Caldwell: Heaton 3-80, DeAnytre Burns 3-64, D. Johnson 1-30, N. Johnson 1-6, Jace Aly 1-1; Yoe: Sanchez 5-92, Spikes 2-61, Kason Goolsby 3-39, Bynaum 2-46.