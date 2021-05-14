A storm rolled through town mid-afternoon Tuesday. It was the kind of weather that could ruin a golfer’s day.
The bright side, though, was Daniel Moon got in front of the rain by carving out a morning session at the familiar confines of Sammons Golf Links.
“As long as the range isn’t closed, I’m OK,” the Temple junior chuckled.
Not much will keep Moon from the sport he began playing at the age of 4, save for the occasional big-mouth bass fishing adventure with friends. Other than that, the 16-year-old is quite busy building a reputation, and a resume, as one of the area’s up-and-coming players by dedicating hours upon hours of practice toward fine-tuning every aspect of his game.
And with his most recent accomplishment in Wildcats-blue attire, Moon joined an exclusive club. As in, he’s the only one on the list.
With a 25-foot par putt on the second playoff hole April 20 during the Class 6A Region II tournament at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco, Moon became what appears to be the first Temple boys golf state qualifier.
He takes his shot at the 6A title starting Monday at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown where he’ll tee off from the 10th hole for the first round of the UIL state championships at 9 a.m. with Schertz Clemens’ Bret Gray and Dallas Jesuit’s Gordon Schmerbeck.
“It’s pretty historic when you think about being the first to do anything at Temple High School because Temple has been around a long time and has been competitive at so many things,” said Allen Roark, the third-year Wildcats boys and girls golf coach who certainly knows the history of the school from which he graduated in 1987 and revealed his research didn’t find any other boys golf state representative. “He really is a good kid. It’s a blessing to have him. He’s kind of a once-in-a-career player for a coach. I may never see another as good as him. I’m just happy to be along for the ride.”
That’s high praise from someone such as Roark, who’s entrenched in the area’s golf scene. It also doesn’t seem to be exaggerated, either. Reasoning for that can at least start with the example of Moon’s decision earlier this week to fit practice time in between his remote-learning responsibilities, the gloomy weather and homework.
It’s a labor of love, and Moon is all in.
“There’s definitely some self-discipline to it, but I love doing it,” Moon said of what typically amounts to a schedule that includes thousands of balls hit weekly at the range and meticulous practice rounds that involve specific shots he knows he’ll need to use at upcoming tournaments. “It’s fun and that’s the reason why.”
While the why is defined by the fun, the how he discovered fondness for all that golf offers is traced to Moon’s dad, Jun Ho Moon, who — with wife Song Joo Ki — moved to Temple in 2000 from South Korea.
Daniel Moon’s earliest memories of golf consist of seeing his dad play.
“It was sort of a hobby. He’d go out every few days with a group of guys he used to play with,” said Moon, whose older brother also attended Temple.
Seeing his dad — an auto mechanic and technically Moon’s first swing coach and still a reliable source of course-management advice, if needed — was enough to get Moon interested.
By 7, he had his first set of clubs and he was 8 when he entered his first tournament, which was a Southern Texas PGA Junior Golf Little Linksters nine-hole competition. He remembers he was nervous and shot a 56.
Flash forward, Moon still plays STPGA events, regularly enters American Junior Golf Association tournaments, recently tried his hand at U.S. Open qualifying and boasts a searing plus-2 handicap.
It can be a whirlwind, sure. But, really, not much has changed. Moon — whose favorite golfer is Australian Adam Scott — still has his first set of clubs tucked away in the garage, and his parents remain much-appreciated factors in his endeavors.
“The amount of support they give me is incredible,” he said. “They put a lot of hours in, driving to different states, paying for different tournaments. It’s really cool. I couldn’t thank them enough.”
Since joining the Temple program as a freshman, Moon has seven victories. This season, he helped the Wildcats qualify a team for a regional tournament for the first time in at least the last 22 years.
“His swing is beautiful. It’s as good as it gets. But what really strikes me about him is his work ethic. He eats it up,” Roark said. “You worry about a kid getting burned out but I don’t see that happening. He wants to compete. He wants to perfect his game. I’ve never seen a kid like that. It’s pretty phenomenal.
“His example has really raised the bar for the other kids. Being around a kid like Daniel, whose actions prove what hard work can get you, has motivated them to up their game and work harder and that got them to regionals this year.”
Moon’s success at Bear Ridge last month felt like a couple seasons in the making. He didn’t get out of district as a freshman and last season — during which he thought he played some of his better golf — was cut short because of the pandemic.
So, with a state spot hinging on a tense three-player playoff to break a tie for fifth overall and nab the final berth to Georgetown, Moon trusted the work he put in and capitalized.
“I don’t get too excited over things, but going to state is pretty cool. I’m glad that I got it done,” Moon said.
Though they aren’t in the same pairing, Moon has a friendly face to find after each round in longtime friend Dallas Hankamer of Belton.
Hankamer, a senior, is set to make his second state appearance. He grabbed the bronze as a sophomore in 2019 when he won a regional title as well.
“I’ve known him since I was in fifth or sixth grade,” Moon said. “It’s a really good friendship and competition, and I’m glad I have a friend like that.”
Moon’s level-headed demeanor suggests he fully realizes there will be plenty of ups and downs as he continues toward some of his long-term goals, and Roark said Moon’s perspective is ideal in a sport that demands a short memory, quick thinking and plenty of fortitude.
“He doesn’t rattle,” Roark said. “It is pretty rare for a kid his age to set the emotion aside and just do your job.”
The cool, calm and charismatic Moon will put what he’s learned and practiced into motion at Legacy Hills on Monday and Tuesday, and then get back to work regardless of where he finishes.
“It’s all about taking in the experience,” Moon said. “It’ll be a fun test.”