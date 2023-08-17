GEORGETOWN — As kickoff to football season steadily closes in, the Belton Tigers took another step in their preparations Thursday night at scorching, cloudless East View Field.
Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said there is plenty for his team to learn from following its lone scrimmage against Georgetown East View before the Tigers open their non-district slate next week.
“I was looking for a lot more effort,” said Sniffin, whose team will travel to Pflugerville Hendrickson for its season opener next Thursday before starting its home slate against Brenham the following week.
“I don’t know if it was getting on a bus for the first time, obviously getting here in the heat. But (East View) had it, too. We didn’t have much effort or much energy. We were kind of lackluster and we can’t be that way. Hopefully this is the one we learn from and get better from.”
Sniffin said he likes the progress he’s seen so far from his squad, which opened fall camp last Monday.
“I thought we’ve practiced well and got our stuff but it came time for some guys to perform for the first time and we found out they’ve got a ways to go yet,” the fourth-year Tigers coach said. “The good news is we have a long way to go, so we’ll get after it in practice and get better.”
Complete with shade tents and multiple water stations set up along its sideline, Belton did its best to manage through the 104-degree temperature at the start of Thursday’s exhibition and excessive heat warning that lasted into the twilight hour.
Sniffin said it was a good way to get ready for the official opening next week, when high temps are forecasted to be in the low 100s.
“We’ve been practicing in the morning, too, but that’s no excuse for the energy. But I think being out here is going to help us moving forward and (next Thursday night) for sure,” said Sniffin, whose team has been wrapping up practices by 9 a.m. most days in order to avoid the hotter parts of the day.
Though it was a slow build, the Tigers performed well in spots against the Patriots in spite of the sweat-inducing weather.
East View’s 56-yard touchdown pass marked the only points scored in the controlled portion, which consisted of 40 plays from each team, split evenly between first- and second-team units.
Some of Belton’s biggest gains in the scripted phase came on the second 10-play run of its first-string offense, which started with a 14-yard Shaun Snapp scamper on a draw up the middle and later included a 17-yard connection from Reese Rumfield to Diego Coleman.
Quarterback Collin Sallee also found Rayshaun Peoples on a 20-yard strike on a later possession. Josiah Martinez also saw snaps under center for Belton.
Tigers defensive lineman Bryson Sauceda, meanwhile, disrupted three plays in the backfield in the early portion, forcing play-stopping whistles as he closed in on East View’s quarterback.
Belton picked up five first downs in the controlled session, compared to the Patriots’ seven. After their offense was stopped on fourth-and-6 on the opening possession of live action, the Tigers struck first, catching a break on East View’s first play from scrimmage, which was an underthrown pass behind the line that Belton’s Ethan Arendall scooped up and ran down the right sideline untouched for a 54-yard touchdown.
It marked the only score of the first quarter. East View later benefited from a Tigers mishandled snap on the first play of the second quarter, which set up the Patriots inside Belton territory at the 34. East View later capitalized with a 4-yard TD run to tie the score at 7-all. The Patriots then scored on an 18-yard TD pass with a little more than 2 minutes remaining to wrap up the scoring with a 14-7 edge.
The Tigers managed two first downs during live-action, including a Snapp 4-yard carry on fourth-and-2 and a 13-yard tote from Jay Burrola. Belton’s Ethan Ash also forced a sack on a play blown dead.
Sniffin said he was happy with the first-string defense’s effort.
“I thought our first team defense played with some energy and some pep,” he said. “They played really well and got some turnovers and did some things.”