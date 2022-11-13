BELTON — On the way to claiming national championships in 2018 and 2021, Mary Hardin-Baylor played just one playoff game away from Crusader Stadium and a total of seven at home.
Barring upsets, though, the Crusaders’ path to this year’s Stagg Bowl in Annapolis, Md., will require three victories in their road uniforms.
No. 3 UMHB (9-1) will host No. 21 Huntingdon (9-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs at noon Saturday, and then likely travel for the remainder of its postseason stay.
Upon learning that news when the 32-team playoff bracket was unveiled Sunday, the Crusaders took it in stride.
“Going on the road is part of it. We dropped a game during the regular season this year, so we expected to have to work a little bit. It is what is,” senior quarterback Kyle King said. “We’ll go beat people at their place. That’s what has to happen.”
The victor in Belton on Saturday will face either No. 5 Trinity (10-0) or No. 10 Hardin-Simmons (9-1) in the second round the following week. UMHB would host Hardin-Simmons — which fell to the Crusaders 50-20 in Abilene on Sept. 24 — but would travel to San Antonio to face Trinity.
The bottom half of UMHB’s eight-team quadrant features first-round matchups between No. 12 Bethel (8-2) and Wheaton (8-2), and No. 4 Linfield (9-0) and Pomona-Pitzer (8-2).
Unless Linfield gets upset in the first two rounds, it would host UMHB for a quarterfinal in McMinnville, Ore.
“What I’m surprised about is that they have us third (in our quadrant), behind Linfield,” Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon said. “We’re the defending national champs. We both won nine games. We played 10, and they didn’t. We played at Wisconsin-Whitewater, which has a great history in these playoffs. For the defending national champion to be traveling everywhere, that’s the biggest surprise to me.
“The NCAA has their criteria that they stick to. All we can do is go to work and prove these guys wrong. We’re the defending national champs until somebody beats us.”
The other quadrant on UMHB’s half of the bracket is topped by No. 1 North Central (10-0) — a 57-24 loser to the Crusaders in last year’s national title game — which would host UMHB for a semifinal in Naperville, Ill.
The 49th edition of the Stagg Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 16 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
“You know the quarterfinals and semifinals are on the road in cold weather areas, but maybe that’s God’s plan to have us climate-acclimated for Maryland,” Harmon said.
The first-round clash with Huntingdon is a rematch of a second-round round game from 2019, when the Hawks flew from Montgomery, Ala., to Belton and lost 42-6.
“They always seem to have good size, big tight ends and big backs. They’ve been run first, pass second,” Harmon said of the Hawks. “They’re a good, physical football team.”
Regardless of the path ahead — no matter how many road games it might entail — the Crusaders are chomping at the bit to get the playoffs started and make another run at a national championship.
“You have expectations, as far as the regular season goes. We handled those expectations, and now it’s time to just go play,” King said. “I love this time of the year. This is when people create their legacy at UMHB.”