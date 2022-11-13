UMHB

Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Mary Hardin-Baylor’s KJ Miller (left) runs past a McMurry defender in the Crusaders’ 62-3 win Saturday. UMHB will host Huntingdon to open the playoffs.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — On the way to claiming national championships in 2018 and 2021, Mary Hardin-Baylor played just one playoff game away from Crusader Stadium and a total of seven at home.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags