Tonight’s Games
— Non-district —
TEMPLE at MCKINNEY BOYD
McKinney ISD Stadium
2022 records: Temple Wildcats 7-4; Boyd Broncos 2-8
Wildcats to watch: C Endrei Sauls, LT Armando Gonzalez, WR Christian Tutson, QB Kade Stewart, RB Adrian Scott, WR Jeremiah Lennon, NG Ayden Brown, S O’Ryan Peoples, CB Lezlie Jackson, LB Bryce President, LB Mikah Boldon, DE Jamarion Carlton.
Broncos to watch: QB Nick Wesloski, RB Tyler Wall, WR Hayden Jenkins, WR Ben Podor, LT Kyle Zimmerman, LB/S Cole Smith, DL Junior Nyakundi, CB Khristian Turner.
Note: Temple is one win away from becoming the fourth Texas high school football program with 800 victories, and the Wildcats seek to reach that milestone in a season-opening matchup against first-time opponent Boyd. Temple returns to the scene of its defense-dominated 17-10 win over McKinney in the 2022 opener. Although coach Scott Stewart’s Wildcats have more returning starters on offense than defense, the offensive side still must break in a slew of first-time varsity starters. Left-handed junior QB Stewart earned the starting position with a sharp preseason camp, and speedy junior Tutson (10 TDs last season) gives him a dangerous deep-threat target in the passing game. Hard-charging junior Scott succeeds 1,000-yard rusher Deshaun Brundage as Temple’s primary ball carrier. Senior stalwart Brown and Peoples, a junior, spearhead a youthful Wildcats defense that includes nine new starters, although senior President started for Rockwall-Heath before transferring to Temple. Carlton, Boldon — taking over for four-year starter Taurean York at middle linebacker — and CB Jason Bradford give first-year defensive coordinator Robert Havens three sophomore starters. They’ll attempt to contain a brawny Broncos attack that’s powered by a new starting QB in the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Wesloski and skill-position talents Wall, Jenkins and Podor. Boyd aims to make large strides on defense after allowing 39.5 points per game last year in Daniel Foster’s debut as head coach.
LEANDER ROUSE
at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
2022 records: Rouse Raiders 6-6, Lake Belton Broncos 8-3
Last year: Lake Belton 47, Rouse 21
Raiders to watch: RB Justin Cannon, DB/WR Judson Mann, LB Preston Welton, WR Trent Johnson, DE Jason Carothers.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, DB Selman Bridges, DL Garrett Combs, QB Eli Mascarenas, WR/QB Davion Peters, DB/WR Ty Legg, DB Peanut Brazzle, DL Adam Walden, OL Kaden Bradshaw.
Note: Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said the Broncos must be ready for the Raiders’ rushing attack led by Cannon, who ran for more than 1,500 yards last season. Cope also said Rouse’s defense made some tweaks coming into the season. “It’s a new defensive secondary and coverage, so we have to be ready for that,” Cope said. “They are well-coached and very disciplined.” Mascarenas starts his first varsity game at QB. Peters is one to watch on offense. Expect Hudson to impact the game early. This is the first of only two non-district games before the Broncos head into District 4-5A-I play, which starts Sept. 7 at home against Red Oak on ESPN2.
TAYLOR at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
2022 records: Taylor Ducks 5-6; Gatesville Hornets 7-4
Last year: Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
Ducks to watch: RB Andrias Fisher, LB Jackson Meller, OL Syris Corley, DL Jaden Rush, QB Josh Mikulencak.
Hornets to watch: QB Jacob Newkirk, WR/DB Lawson Mooney, RB/DB Rayshon Smith, DL Cory Burns, OL Zach Bryant.
Note: The Hornets return 17 starters from last year’s squad, which posted the program’s most wins since 2017. Smith (179 carries, 1,096 yards, 11 TDs) will carry the load on the ground while Newkirk (2,151 passing yards, 21 TDs) returns under center and defending 11-4A-II co-defensive player of the year Mooney anchors the other side of the ball. Newkirk threw three TDs and Smith rushed for 159 yards in last year’s nail-biting win over the Ducks, who also return 17 starters from last year’s bi-district squad.
SALADO at FREDERICKSBURG
Battlin’ Billie Stadium
2022 records: Salado Eagles 3-8; Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies 5-5
Last year: Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Morgan Adams, OL Brooks McLane, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover, DL Dawson Barksdale, DB Caine Cruddas.
Battlin’ Billies to watch: WR/DB Jaxson Chenowth, OL/DL Colton Aiken, LB Brett Bowers, RB/DB Cristobal Neri, RB/DB Weston Herber, QB/DB Reed Spies.
Note: Both teams open the season hoping for strong starts that will build confidence as they aim to get back in the playoffs after missing out a year ago. Law returns to trigger the Salado offense after throwing for 2,275 yards and 21 TDs last season, when Maedgen rushed for 937 yards and hauled in 31 catches for 277 yards. Chenowth is considered the Billies’ top defender and offensive threat.
JARRELL at LLANO
Llano Stadium
2022 records: Jarrell Cougars 6-7, Llano Yellow Jackets 13-1
Last year: Llano 48, Jarrell 26
Cougars to watch: WR Mason Dotson, LB Jaylon Harris, RB JaMarion Nibblett, QB/DB Nico Rodriguez, OL Bryan Tibbetts.
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB Briggs Green, LB/RB Fitz Kennedy, DL/OL Dylan Kennedy, TE/DL Parker Parish, DB/WR Charlie White.
Note: After making their first playoff appearance since 2015 then advancing three rounds deep last year, the Cougars aim to continue the momentum. Jarrell will look up front to sophomore Tibbetts and company to help clear the way for Nibblett (721 yards rushing, 11 TDs), who is a big-play threat out of the backfield. Rodriguez, also a stalwart in the defensive backfield, and Ross Vrabel are two options to replace the departed Andrew Knebel under center. Llano returns Green and Kennedy from last year’s 3A-DI state quarterfinalists.
ACADEMY at ROGERS
Merk Field
2022 records: Academy Bumblebees 5-6; Rogers Eagles 8-4
Last year: Rogers 29, Academy 23
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, RB Cavalli Nealy, WR Luke Tomasek, WR Zane Clark, OL/DL Caden Berry.
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, RB Abraham Hernandez, WR/DB Cooper Schiller, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Bryce Watson.
Note: A tradition-rich season opener enters another chapter with the 92nd rivalry meeting between the Bees and Eagles that should draw a lively crowd to Merk Field. Rogers snapped Academy’s two-game winning streak in the series with last year’s down-to-the-wire victory in front of a standing-room-only turnout at John Glover Stadium and leads the overall encounter tally 67-22-2. Head coach Charlie Roten begins Year 7 with the Eagles. This is Mark Mullins’ debut in charge of the Bees.
LAGO VISTA at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
2022 records: Lago Vista Vikings 10-4; Yoe Yoemen 9-4
Last year: Yoe 71, Lago Vista 35
Vikings to watch: RB Wyatt Herring, QB Dominic Garcia, LB Brooks Jackson, TE/DL Devin Shipp.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB/DB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR/DB Ja’Quorius Hardman.
Note: Both squads are coming off strong 2022 seasons when the Class 4A-II Vikings played 14 games for the second straight year and the 3A-I Yoemen posted the program’s most wins since 2019. With the help of proven offensive weaponry, Drake is poised to have another standout campaign, but the key for Yoe this season will be defense. During the Yoemen’s last run to a state title game in 2015, they allowed an average of 24 points. In 2022, they surrendered 33 per game.
TEAGUE at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
2022 records: Teague Lions 6-5; Rockdale Tigers 3-7
Last year: Rockdale 38, Teague 29
Lions to watch: WR Jehmel Rice, QB Zak Leija, LB/RB Jaden Cole, RB/LB Shamar Davis.
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, DB Sawyer Chalk, RB/DB Tim Grice, TE/LB Riley Spears, WR/DB Gerren Marrero.
Note: Hunter Hamrick makes his debut as the Tigers’ head coach, returning to Rockdale at which he served as offensive coordinator from 2012-16. Hamrick takes over after seven seasons running Ingleside. The Tigers offense will go as Barcak goes. Teague returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense from its 2022 playoff-qualifying team.
TROY at WHITNEY
Wildcat Stadium
2022 records: Troy Trojans 2-8; Whitney Wildcats 8-4
Last year: Troy 23, Whitney 20
Trojans to watch: QB Joseph McMurtry, RB/WR Cooper Valle, WR Ethan Sorenson, WR Maverick Williams, RB/LB Kadyn Martinez, OL/DL Joseph Tuck.
Wildcats to watch: RB/LB David Haynes, QB Mason Sealy, WR Jairdyn Anderson, WR Kaden Tanner, WR/DB Marcus Wilson, OL Sharky Futtrell.
Note: Troy edged Whitney in last year’s opener before the Trojans’ campaign took a downward turn. They face the Wildcats again tonight in Tommy Brashear’s debut as the Troy head coach. McMurtry, who excels on the diamond as a starting pitcher, takes over at quarterback for the Trojans. He has some experience around him in Valle, Sorenson and Martinez. Whitney will seek to atone for last year’s opening setback and can lean on Sealy. He threw for 2,435 yards and 35 TDs as a sophomore last season, and Anderson had 1,090 yards receiving and 18 scores.
HICO at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
2022 records: Hico Tigers 4-7; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-10
Last year: Hico 45, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Tigers to watch: QB/DB Carson Keller, DL/OL Richie Morales, TE/LB Preston Roach, OL/DL Reegan Brister, FB/LB Javier Guerrero.
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Ashton Rosas, RB/DB Tyrell Horne, WR/DB Christopher Bailey, OL/DL Carson Carter, OL/DL Nich Squyres.
Note: Head coach Brian Ramsey came to Bruceville-Eddy from Morton in West Texas and looks to turn around the Eagles. He brings with him a change in offense to the slot-T, which is a run-based system that can be effective when executed properly. Carter, Squyres and Sammy Simons are among those the Eagles will trust to clear things up front for Horne and others to tote the ball. Hico brings back 21 starters, including Keller under center, from last year’s bi-district team.
AXTELL at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
2022 records: Axtell Longhorns 8-3; Moody Bearcats 4-6
Last year: Axtell 40, Moody 21
Longhorns to watch: ATH Coldyn Horn, RB Tyson Michel, DL Remington Regian, WR/LB Kelby Hollingsworth.
Bearcats to watch: WR/DB Ben Matias, OL/DL Ethan Gonzalez, RB/LB Devonte Anderson, TE/DL Hayden Stinson.
Note: Moody’s four wins a year ago matched the program’s most since 2016, and second-year coach Matt Hurst hopes to follow that up with the Bearkats first .500-or-better mark since a 6-6 campaign in 2015. Horn was District 7-2A-I’s most valuable player last season when the Longhorns advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at JEWETT LEON
Cougar Field
2022 records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 7-4; Leon Cougars 3-8
Last year: Rosebud-Lott 59, Leon 19
Rosebud-Lott players to watch: WR/DB Jamarquis Johnson, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, RB/LB Johnnie Martinez, QB DJ Hicks, WR/DB Jayden Thomas.
Leon players to watch: QB Brock Bumpers, WR/DB Cooper Stevens, WR/LB Brady Rohrer, WR/LB Gannon Wise, OL/DL Keston Johnson.
Note: Johnson is a four-year starter and leads the way for Rosebud-Lott, which is motivated to get back to the playoffs after dropping a tough 28-27 loss to Axtell in last year’s bi-district round. Hicks has some experience under center and capable targets in Johnson and Thomas, among others. Leon finished 3-2 in league play last year and welcomes back Bumpers as the signal-caller and Rohrer to a defensive unit that brings back nine starters.
FROST at BARTLETT
Cougar Field, Jarrell
2022 records: Frost Polar Bears 2-8; Bartlett Bulldogs 2-7
Last year: Bartlett 34, Frost 16
Polar Bears to watch: QB Edwin Alvarado, RB/DL Mario Porter, RB/LB Cooper Curl, OL/DL Jaden Rowe, WR/LB Brady Martin.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Raiden Castro, RB/LB Eric Walker, WR/DB Tristan Evans, OL/DL Luke Warfield, QB Ryder Castro.
Note: Bartlett plays its first game under new head coach Ty Oppermann, who came from Killeen Ellison and takes over a young team full of underclassmen anxious to prove themselves. Castro was the favorite early in fall camp to earn the job under center and will have options such as Evans, Jordan Castellanos and Aidan Botts in the receiving group. Frost has 15 starters back, including the dual-threat Alvarado, who could cause headaches for opponents.
HUBBARD at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
2022 records: Hubbard Jaguars 1-9; Granger Lions 11-3
Last year: Granger 28, Hubbard 6
Jaguars to watch: QB Kendan Johnson, WR/DB Da’Monte Washington, FB/LB Colton Bailes, OL/DL Merle Ryman.
Lions to watch: QB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Lucas Matta, WR/DB Trae Herrera, RB/LB Caleb Hobratsch.
Note: With Stephen Brosch entering his fourth season in charge, he becomes Granger’s longest-tenured head coach since Stacy Hunt’s run from 2002-07. Two coaches prior to Brosch — Ramon Fuentes and Walt Brock — served three seasons before their exits. Edwards, Hobratsch and Co. will aim to replace graduated all-state athlete DJ McClelland’s production. The Lions are 22-4 over the last two years.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
at AUSTIN BRENTWOOD
BCS Field
2022 records: CTCS Lions 8-4; Brentwood Bears 1-9
Last year: CTCS 14, Brentwood 12
Lions to watch: QB Cooper Smith, WR Evan Allerkamp, RB Tabor Tyson, OL/DL Tristan Eanes, OL/DL Loyal Morris.
Note: Last year’s meeting was a close one before the teams’ season went in opposite directions. The Lions are boosted by the return of Smith (888 yards passing), Allerkamp, Eanes and Morris along with the addition of Tyson, who totaled more than 1,500 yards last season for Brentwood before moving to CTCS.
RED OAK OVILLA at
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
2022 records: Ovilla Eagles 3-6; Holy Trinity Celtics 2-7
Eagles to watch: RB Noah Fitch, LB Jackson Lee.
Celtics to watch: QB Robert Campbell, LB Liam Ralston, RB/LB Christian Demapan, TE Andrew Leurs, WR/DB Michael Hubbard.
Note: Holy Trinity has a young squad filled with players who will get their first taste of high school football in tonight’s season opener. Demapan and Leurs are the Celtics’ only seniors and will try to guide their younger teammates while they learn the ropes.