BOYS
Belton 73, Austin Crockett 51
Belton (1-0) — Tr.Johnson 20, TJ Johnson 19, Downs 14.
JV — Belton 62, Crockett 25
Lorena 61, Lake Belton 49
Lorena 16 14 12 19 — 61
Lake Belton 7 15 10 17 — 49
Lorena (2-0) — Goolsby 21, George 17, Rowell 7, Harris 7, Roberston 6, Wagoner 3.
Lake Belton (1-1) — Wilcox 13, Bridges 12, King 6, Hudson 5, Jarrett 4, Brazzle 4, Khan 3, Whitfield 1.
Academy 67, Jarrell 45
Jarrell 10 6 16 13 — 45
Academy 21 14 19 13 — 67
Jarrell (0-1) — Shamburger15, Crathers 11, Brown 8, Wilson 3, Kirby 2, Warren 2, Bruner 1, Edgar 1.
Academy (1-0) — Mraz 14, Cephus 13, Preddie 13, Franklin 7, Ta. Rambeau 6, Brazeal 5, Shackelford 5, Tr. Rambeau 4.
Other Scores
Gatesville 62, Rogers 55
Florence 41, Moody 24
Killeen Ellison 69, Austin LBJ 27
GIRLS
College Station 62, Temple 40
Temple 10 9 9 12 — 40
College Station 13 26 9 14 — 62
Temple (0-2) — T. Johnson 14, Hall 13, Colbert 8, Thomas 5.
College Station — McMillin 23, Collins 14, Johnson 9, Davenport 8, Ryberg 5, Idlebird 2, Vivaldi 1.
Bellton 34, Gatesville 32
Gatesville 10 2 10 10 — 32
Belton 13 9 9 3 — 34
Gatesville (0-2) — Jones 15, Chacon 5, Smalley 5, Coward 5, Smarth 2.
Belton (2-2) — Beamesderfer 7, Ay.Jones 7, Modeste 6, Burnett 3, S.Foster 3, K.Foster 2, Small 2, Ae.Jones 2, Maddux 2.
JV A — Belton 20, Gatesville 19
JV B — Belton 32, Gatesville 19
Moody 47, Mart 34
Mart 7 5 10 12 — 34
Moody 17 16 8 6 — 47
Mart — Green 12, Kirven 7, Bredemeyer 7, Osburn 2, Fernandez 2, Bledsoe 2, Medlock 2.
Moody (1-0) — Driver 11, Tan.Pruett 11, Hale 6, Tar.Pruett 6, Goodwin 6, R.Chatham 3, Martinez 2, K.Chatham 2.
Hearne 56, Rosebud-Lott 37
Rosebud-Lott 8 9 9 11 — 37
Hearne 15 15 15 11 — 56
Rosebud-Lott (1-1) — Hering 11, Larkin 9, Walker 6, Willberg 6, Jackson 3, Salazar 2.
Other Scores
Brownwood 58, Lake Belton 39
Salado 46, Grandview 39
Copperas Cove 52, Round Rock McNeil 34