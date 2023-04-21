CCHS-THS

Temple’s Alexis Ares delivers a pitch against Copperas Cove during the Tem-Cats’ 6-5 loss in their District 12-6A finale Friday night.

 Andy Zavoina/FME News Service

COPPERAS COVE — Needing a victory in its District 12-6A finale Friday night to keep its playoff hopes alive, Temple came up just short in a 6-5 loss to Copperas Cove.