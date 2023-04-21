COPPERAS COVE — Needing a victory in its District 12-6A finale Friday night to keep its playoff hopes alive, Temple came up just short in a 6-5 loss to Copperas Cove.
Trailing 6-2 entering the top of the seventh, the Tem-Cats (5-24-1, 4-8) mounted a rally.
Ava Machuca led off the inning with a grounder back to the circle, where Cove pitcher Lynsey Robison fielded the ball but threw over first baseman Iliana Buitron’s head to allow Machuca to reach.
Kaitlyn Teeters ripped a single into right field to move Machuca to third. Robison then induced a double-play grounder from Alexis Ares for the first two outs, while Machuca came home to make it 6-3.
Alani Trevino followed with a double to right field and scored when Jordyn Valdez hit a ground ball to third base that was not handled cleanly for the Lady Bulldawgs’ second error of the inning.
Up next, Lily Wiser ripped a double to right field to plate Valdez and get the Tem-Cats within 6-5.
After an intentional walk to Brooke Knox, who hit a towering home run over the fence in left earlier in the game, Robison struck out Z’Mya Cannon to end it.
The result, coupled with Bryan’s 11-8 win over Harker Heights, ended Temple’s playoff bid. Cove advanced as the district No. 3 seed, behind Hewitt Midway and Heights. Bryan notched the league’s final postseason berth.
It was Buitron’s two-run homer in the fifth that gave the Lady Bulldawgs a 6-2 lead and provided their important insurance run.
Buitron just missed a home run in the third when she sent a Teeters pitch deep to center field for a single off the fence. She finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, driving in Brenna Butler on a sacrifice fly to center in the first.
Copperas Cove jumped to an early lead by scoring three times in the first.
The Lady Dawgs tacked on a run in the second, before the Tem-Cats got on the board in the fourth with a solo homer by Knox and scored again in the fifth when Wiser singled to center off of Robison to drive in courtesy runner Kaliyah Williams.