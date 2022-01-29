Temple College has been locked in some close Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference games this season. Six outings decided by an average of six points. So, it felt fitting that Saturday’s tilt against visiting Weatherford to close the first half of league competition went down to the final few possessions.
The Leopards never trailed inside TC Gym and held off the Coyotes, who nearly overcame a 17-point second-half deficit, in an 85-82 win that snapped a two-game slide.
“This is a big one. We needed this. Coach talked about the team that needs to win is going to win. We needed this win going into the second round of conference to get it rolling,” said TC’s Quenton Coleman, who delivered a team-high 19 points. “We just had to stay together. The team that stays together is going to come out with it at the end. We needed all of us.”
The Leopards (14-8, 3-4) went up 66-49 with a layup from Jaedaun Slack with about 11 minutes remaining in the second half. The Coyotes (11-8, 2-4) outscored TC 33-19 the rest of the way but never got over the hump despite pulling within 76-73 on a 3-pointer from Yash Mattu with 3:40 to go and within 84-82 after a bucket by Jayden Patcha with 5 seconds left.
The Leopards responded after each threat, including a free throw from Kino Thompson with 4 seconds left and a block on Mattu as he released a potential game-tying 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired.
“We talked to them when conference started that it was going to be 14 games like this. It’s always been a tough conference, but this year you could tell from the get-go it was going to be particularly tough and that it was going to be a bunch of 5-minute games at the end of every game where it’s going to go either way,” TC coach Clifton Ellis said.
Alex Gager finished with 14 points for TC, which shot 48.5 percent (33-of-68) from the field. Thompson added 13 points, Maison Adeley 12 and Slack 10.
Patcha paced Weatherford with 17 points. Dillon Bennett tallied 13, Jakobi Greenleaf 11 and Kevnan Russell 10.
“Our guys on the road, we’ve let some games get away, and even here at home. But a big part of this is learning how to win,” Ellis said. “You just have to keep it simple. We made just enough shots and got just enough stops to win.”
The Leopards made 11 3-pointers in the first half. Coleman had three of them, Justin Collins and Slack hit two apiece, and Gager, Adeleye, Thompson and Sherrod Whitley had one each. They finished with 13 3s.
TC’s fluid shooting start had it up 17-6 after just 4:18 of the opening half, and they led 48-36 at halftime.
“We haven’t been like that all year. We haven’t had a hot start. We’ve been battling from behind at home all year,” Coleman said. “So that really pushed us and was a new experience for us to see if we could hold it and stay out in front with the lead.”
The Leopards did just that.