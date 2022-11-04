Four players made their first varsity starts for Temple in its season opener Friday night, and there were plenty more Tem-Cats who rotated in for their top team debuts.
Even with all the new, some things were quite familiar inside Wildcat Gym, including the tenacious defensive effort that has become a staple for head coach RaShonta LeBlanc’s Tem-Cats over the last handful of years.
Temple recorded 22 steals against Waco University and got at least one point from nine players to post victory No. 1 in Game No. 1, 43-22, over the Lady Trojans.
“We’re young, so it’s good to come in and get a win and get the momentum going. Still a lot of stuff to work on. You know how it is early on — just making those adjustments,” said LeBlanc, who carries two freshmen, four sophomores, one junior and six seniors on the roster.
Freshman Tierney Perkins, sophomore Paris Morris, and seniors Ja’Shon’Dria Powell, Malaya President and Rene’Jah Jackson got the starting nod Friday. Jackson, a guard, is Temple’s lone returning starter from last season’s 20-win, playoff-qualifying team.
“(Defense is) what we’re going to build on,” LeBlanc added. “We’re quick, we’re small, so we have to get it done defensively. I think that’s where our momentum is going to come from with this young team, just being able to create some turnovers and score off some turnovers.”
Jackson, a second team All-District 12-6A selection as a junior, posted a team-high 12 points, six steals and five rebounds. President added eight points, nine rebounds and five steals, Perkins had four steals and five rebounds, Morris chipped in six points and grabbed eight boards, and Powell finished with six points.
Temple, which never trailed, closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run and led by 14 at halftime, shot 25 percent from the floor and made 11 of 23 free throws during a closely officiated contest.
“We are young but I just try to bring the energy and let them know it’s OK. I just tell them to relax and play. It’ll come over time if they continue to play. And as we continue to play as a team, we’ll get better and our chemistry will come along,” Jackson said. “We lock down on defense and I feel like the offense will come along as well, the more we play together.”
The Lady Trojans, who trailed 8-7 after a layup by Jayla Medlock with 3:47 left in the first quarter, didn’t convert another shot from the floor for the next 16 minutes of game time, a drought that ended with Alyana Salazar’s bucket with 2:57 to go in the third quarter that cut Temple’s lead to 28-12.
University closed the third with six straight points, including a 3-pointer from Dadrian Spratt, to inch within 32-18 at the end of the period. It was the closest the visitors got the rest of the way. Temple outscored the Lady Trojans 11-4 in the fourth.
Salazar paced University, which shot 6-of-18 from the floor and 8-of-29 at the free throw line, with six points. Spratt and Semyia Drakes had four points apiece.
“It’s a learning curve for these young ones at this level, just getting them used to it and getting the reps. Offensively, I think it will come. We just have to put in the extra work,” LeBlanc said.
Temple is back in action Tuesday at Killeen Ellison before entering the three-day Colleyville tournament that begins Thursday.
“We’re really just trying to build our chemistry up, get everyone into the flow of playing varsity and up to speed on things, play as a team and learn each other,” Jackson said.