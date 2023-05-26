Julia Garcia racked up some impressive accolades in her first four years with the Dallas Baptist women’s golf program.
The 2019 Belton High graduate is a four-time NCAA Division II All-American, including a first-team honor this season. She was also the 2023 Lone Star Conference player of the year and a three-time Academic All-American, and this year’s academic team hasn’t been announced.
While the personal recognition is well deserved, Garcia said this week that the team honors are the sweetest. Dallas Baptist won its second Division II national title last week in Eureka, Mo., pairing it with the crown the Patriots won in 2021 to give them two national golds in a span of three years.
“Without a doubt, the highlight of my golfing career is being part of a two-time national championship program,” she said. “In 2021, we didn’t secure the title until the very end. This year was less dramatic. We wrapped up the championship fairly early on the tournament’s final day. Our hard work paid off, and we were definitely the best team on the course that day.”
While many high school and college golfers start playing the game at a young age, Garcia got a bit of a late start.
“A lot of kids start by age 8. I was 13,” she said. “I wasn’t wild about taking up the sport because not many girls my age were playing golf. But, at my parents’ urging, I took lessons at Wildflower Country Club.
“It was a little intimidating when I first started competing. The competition had more tournament experience and had been coached for years. It was a challenge, but I caught up.”
Indeed, she did.
At Belton, she was part of a district championship team as a freshman and advanced to the UIL Class 6A state tournament as a sophomore. She also competed in numerous events outside of the high school.
“I competed all over Texas in the American Junior Golf Association’s Legends Junior Tour,” she said. “I also played in the U.S. Girls Junior at Pebble Beach as a high school junior.
“Golf became my passion. I loved playing, and there are a lot of scholarship opportunities in golf.”
Her big swing and sharp short game caught the eye of Dallas Baptist, with which she has succeeded at the college level on the course and in the classroom.
The soon-to-be fifth-year senior maintains a 3.7 GPA in her accounting studies. After graduation next May, she will go to work for Dallas accounting firm KPMG.
“I won’t pursue golf as a profession, but I’ll continue to play,” she said. “It will likely be a big part of my corporate life.”