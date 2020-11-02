HEWITT — Holy Trinity Catholic’s Kate Boone crossed the line fifth Monday, helping the Lady Celtics to a fourth-place finish in the team standings of the Class 3A race at the TAPPS Cross Country State Championships.
Jolly made her way around the 2-mile girls course in 13 minutes, 0.5 seconds to pace Holy Trinity, which finished with 83 points. Waco Live Oak won the team title with 35 points.
Also competing for the Lady Celtics, Abby Rockwood (13:55.2) was 17th, Sarah Galvan (14:30.4) 24th, Priscilla Whorton (14:50.0) 29th, Carisa Torralva (14:58.3) 31st, Katie Jolly (15:18.8) 36th and Madison Dent (17:01.7) 54th.
Central Texas Christian’s Emma Ragsdale (14:14.3) was 20th in the 3A race and teammate Ellie Whitaker (15:08.6) was 34th.
In the 5-kilometer 3A boys competition, the best result by a local runner was the ninth-place finish of Holy Trinity’s Nathan Orf (17:48.3). Teammate Bruce Reed (18:43.5) was 21st and Joseph Jolly (23:59.0) 91st.
The CTCS boys totaled 216 points to finish eighth in the competition that was won by Spring Providence Classical with 22 points.
Luke Chiles (18:56.6) was 26th to pace the Lions, who also had Andrew Galvan (20:14.1) 44th, Ryan Turley (20:43.3) 60th, Owen Ellefson (21:26.2) 72nd, Joshua Wright (21:30.2) 73rd, Will Wisener (22:08.0) 76th and Collin Bohannon (22:31.7) 80th.