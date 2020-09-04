ROCKDALE — Kobe Mitchell threw for five touchdowns as the Rockdale Tigers rolled over the Taylor Ducks, 55-21, in a non-district game Friday night.
Mitchell moved to starting QB for Rockdale (2-0) after Jace Robinson broke his right leg late in the first half last week. Mitchell was 17-of-18 passing for 295 yards with one interception. He also scored on a 1-yard run.
Rockdale’s defense recovered five fumbles and held Taylor to zero yards passing, with the only Ducks pass caught being an interception.
Cam’ron Valdez started the scoring with a 63-yard run and led Rockdale rushers with 88 yards on eight carries. Kesean Raven added the other Tigers TD run with a 22-yard scoring play.
Raven also had two scoring catches of 6 and 51 yards. Anthony Dansby added two TD receptions for the Tigers, on plays of 33 and 79 yards. He had six catches for 159 yards, and Raven had seven for 113.
Byron Bass provided all of the TDs for Taylor (0-2) on third-quarter runs of 68, 1 and 3 yards after Rockdale had opened a 41-0 halftime lead.
The Tigers had 197 yards on the ground while giving up 316 yards rushing to Taylor.
ROCKDALE 55, TAYLOR 21
Taylor 0 0 21 0 — 21
Rockdale 21 20 7 7 — 55
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 63 run (Hagen Land kick)
Roc — Kesean Raven 6 pass from Kobe Mitchell (Land kick)
Roc — Raven 22 run (Land kick)
Roc — Anthony Dansby 33 pass from Mitchell (Land kick)
Roc — Dansby 79 pass from Mitchell (kick failed)
Roc — Mitchell 1 run (Land kick)
Tay — Bryson Bass 68 run (Daniel Mendoza kick)
Tay — Bass 1 run (Mendoza kick)
Tay — Bass 3 run (Mendoza kick)
Roc — Raven 51 pass from Mitchell (Land kick)
Roc — Dansby 17 pass from Mitchell (Land kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tay Roc
First downs 11 19
Rushes-yards 45-316 34-197
Passing yards 0 289
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-5-1 18-19-1
Punts-average 4-28.0 2-41.5
Fumbles-lost 5-5 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-20 9-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Taylor: Bryson Bass 16-107, Daniel Mendoza 14-106, Dyante Vincent 7-78, Jake Townsend 4-19, Ste’Kevion Johnson 4-6; Rockdale: Valdez 8-88, Mitchell 11-49, Raven 2-24, Robert Owens 4-18, Drayton Castaneda 4-9, Bryce Govan-Miller 5-9.
PASSING — Taylor: Bryson Bass 0-4-1-0, Isaac Rivera 0-1-0-0; Rockdale: Mitchell 17-18-1-295, Owens 1-1-0-(-2).
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Dansby 6-159, Raven 7-113, Davioun Scott 2-9, Hagen Land 1-6, Christian Briggs 1-4, Robert Owens 1-(-2).
San Saba 24
Rogers 21
SAN SABA — Regan Mejia kicked a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to lift San Saba over Rogers.
It was the Armadillos’ 29th win in their last 31 games.
Rogers (0-2) broke a 14-all tie in the fourth when Christian Watkins scored on a 35-yard run for a 21-14 lead. But San Saba knotted it once again on a 30-yard run by quarterback Risien Shahan, setting up Mejia’s heroics.
Rogers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Christian Riley fielded a punt at his 42 and returned it for a score. San Saba pulled even on a 70-yard scoring scamper by Stone Sears.
The Armadillos (2-0) forged ahead in the second on a 20-yard run by Sears and took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
John Hill tied it at 14 with an 11-yard run in the third, and Watkins put Rogers out front in the fourth before Shahan tied it again and Mejia kicked the game-winning field goal.
Sears rushed for 235 yards on 31 carries for the Armadillos, while Shahan added 43 yards on 14 attempts. Shahan was 5-of-9 passing for 78 yards.
Rogers quarterback Riley Dolgener completed 10 of 15 passes for 81 yards. Riley rushed 13 times for 60 yards and also caught three passes for 31 yards. Watkins rushed for 51 yards on just two carries. Ben Hutka caught four passes for 41 yards.
SAN SABA 24, ROGERS 21
Rogers 7 0 7 7 — 21
San Saba 7 7 0 10 — 24
Rog — Christian Riley 58 punt return (Julian Lashbrook kick)
SS — Stone Sears 70 run (Justin Yarbrough kick)
SS — Sears 20 run (Yarbrough kick)
Rog — John Hill 11 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Christian Watkins 35 run (Lashbrook kick)
SS — Risien Shahan 3 run (kick)
SS — Reagan Mejia 25 FG
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog SS
First downs 16 13
Rushes-yards 38-173 48-282
Passing yards 81 78
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-15-1 4-9-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-110 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Riley 13-60, Watkins 2-51, Riley Dolgener 12-21, Hill 8-26, Jeremiah Quinones 1-6, Alex Vargas 2-(-2); San Saba: Sears 31-235, Shahan 14-43, Yarbrough 3-4.
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 10-15-1-81; San Saba: Shahan 4-9-1-45.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Ben Hutka 4-41, Riley 3-31, Jacob Glasgow 3-9; San Saba: Mejia 1-45, Logan Glover 3-33.
Rio Vista 35
Granger 14
RIO VISTA — Rio Vista held Granger to minus-10 yards rushing and just 136 overall in a non-district victory over the Lions.
Granger quarterback Thomas Rhoades connected on 10 of 20 passes for 146 yards, including five to Johnny Ryder for 100 yards. Donnie Cantwell caught three passes for 23 yards.
The Eagles racked up 251 yards on the ground and added 144 through the air, completing 11 of 18 passes with one interception.
RIO VISTA 35, GRANGER 14
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra RV
First downs 17 28
Rushes-yards 21-(-10) 51-251
Passing yards 146 144
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-26-1 11-18-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: Donnie Cantwell 8-7, Travunta Fisher 3-6, Thomas Rhoades 3-1, Johnny Ryder 4-1.
PASSING — Granger: Rhoades 10-20-146-1, Ryder 0-6-0-0.
RECEIVING — Granger: Ryder 5-100, Cantwell 3-23, Isaiah Williams 1-14, Tripp Wilkie 1-9.
SA Davenport 42
Lake Belton 35
SAN ANTONIO — In the second game in the history of both programs, the Lake Belton Broncos (1-1) fell to the San Antonio Davenport Wolves (2-0).
No other information was reported before press time.
Academy 17
Clifton 10
CLIFTON — The Academy Bumblebees (2-0) continued their strong start to the season by holding off the Clifton Cubs in non-district action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Holland 62
Bosqueville 33
HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets (2-0) started the season with a second straight win, romping over the Bosqueville Bulldogs (0-1) in a non-district contest.
No other information was reported before press time.
Rosebud-Lott 32
Wortham 13
MEXIA — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (1-1) broke into the win column for the first time since the 2018 season, knocking off the Wortham Bulldogs (1-1) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Fredericksburg 54
Jarrell 14
FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (1-0) remained unbeaten with a victory over the Jarrell Cougars (0-2) in non-district action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Glen Rose 48
Gatesville 29
GATESVILLE — The Glen Rose Tigers (2-0) pulled away from the Gatesville Hornets (0-2) in non-district action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Moody
Hico, ppd.
MOODY — The matchup between the Moody Bearcats (0-1) and Hico Tigers (1-0) was postponed because of poor field conditions.
The game will be played at 11 a.m. today at Hewitt Midway’s Panther Stadium.