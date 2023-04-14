SALADO — Fresh off sealing the District 23-4A title earlier in the week, Salado inched closer to finishing off the regular season in style with a 9-0 blitzing of area rival Gatesville on Friday.
The victory, their ninth straight, moved the Lady Eagles (21-10, 9-0) to the doorstep of solidifying an undefeated run through league play. Salado, which broke open the win over the Lady Hornets (17-15, 3-6) with a seven-run third inning, will travel to China Spring on Tuesday for its league finale.
Powered by Lexi Dudecka’s two-run, fifth inning homer, Salado took care of Robinson 2-0 on Tuesday to clinch the district’s top playoff seed. The Lady Eagles built off that momentum Friday by scratching out an early edge then settling in behind starter Bri Waters, who was sharp from the start with 11 strikeouts and retired 12 of the final 14 batters she faced to pick up the win in five innings of work.
Brooke McLaurin, who earned the victory in the circle the first time the teams met March 28, finished off Salado’s victory by fanning five of the seven batters she faced in two hitless innings, getting Lauren Stuard swinging for the game’s final out.
The Lady Eagles won their first six league contests under former head coach Scott Vasquez, who is no longer in charge, and haven’t let up with Kyle Allred — the former Troy coach — at the helm.
Helping her cause, Waters blasted a three-run, opposite field homer to right to score Harley Drouillard and Ryley Litchfield, who each singled, and jumpstarted Salado’s big third frame during which Dudecka added a two-run double as Salado sent 13 batters to the plate.
Drouillard’s RBI infield single in her second at-bat of the frame capped the Lady Eagles’ outburst and gave them an 8-0 cushion as they completed the season sweep of Gatesville, which they also defeated 4-1 in late March behind McLaurin’s 15-strikeout, complete-game performance in which the senior also hit two home runs and Shelby Dodge had one.
The Lady Hornets, who dropped their fourth straight but entered Friday’s action a game ahead of China Spring for 23-4A’s fourth and final playoff berth, still remain in the postseason hunt as they prepare to host Waco La Vega in Tuesday’s regular-season finale.
Both teams left runners in scoring position in the first, with the Lady Hornets’ Kinlee Gardner stranded at second after her two-out single up the middle, which was her team’s lone hit.
In the bottom half, Salado’s Litchfield (single) and Brooklyn Williamson — running for Waters, who drew a 10-pitch walk — were left onboard when Madison Hester coaxed Giselle Salazar into a groundout back to the circle.
Salado wasn’t denied the following inning, though, as it took the lead on Allyson Schauer’s two-out triple into the right-field corner that plated Katey Bartek, who led off the frame with a sharp single through the right side.
It was one of five extra-base hits for the Lady Eagles. They pounded out 12 hits overall — eight off Hester, who took the loss in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Litchfield (3-for-3, run, steal), Drouillard (2-for-4, run, RBI), Bartek (2-for-3, three runs, walk) and McLaurin (2-for-3, double, RBI, walk) had multiple hits to pave the way for Salado, which also drew three walks and had eight players reach base at least once.
Kallie Featherston went the final 3 2/3 innings for Gatesville, striking out six and giving up just one run on McLaurin’s RBI double that plated Bartek to finish out the scoring in the bottom of the sixth.