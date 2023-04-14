Salado-Gatesville softball

Salado’s Bri Waters hits a three-run homer in the Lady Eagles’ victory over Gatesville in a District 23-4A game Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

SALADO — Fresh off sealing the District 23-4A title earlier in the week, Salado inched closer to finishing off the regular season in style with a 9-0 blitzing of area rival Gatesville on Friday.