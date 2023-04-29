HEWITT — For some area athletes, the final day of the Class 3A Region III and 6A Region II track and field meets was about carrying the weight of lofty expectations and still meeting them. For others, it was about surpassing what many in attendance thought they would do.
No local competitor is held to a higher standard than Cameron Yoe junior Yierra Flemings — a seven-time state medalist and the prohibitive favorite in every event she enters — who still manages to shine despite the burden of expectations and added two gold medals and a bronze Saturday to go with the gold she earned on the opening day.
Then there is the Academy boys 4x200-meter relay foursome that began the day under the radar with just the third-best qualifying time and ran with an athlete on the anchor leg who had never competed in the event. None of that mattered to the Bumblebees. All they did was go out and sprint to victory.
Those performances were the indelible images when all was said and done on a wind-swept afternoon at Panther Stadium.
“It really hasn’t sunk in yet that we’re going to state,” Academy anchor leg Luke Bartnick said.
The hardware garnered by Flemings and the Bees was part of a nine-medal day for the local contingent, which finished the meets with 12 medals and seven tickets punched for the UIL state championships in two weeks in Austin.
Flemings will be heading to the capital city in three events — the 3A girls long jump, which she won Friday, and the 100 hurdles and 400 — and she has shot at earning the wild-card slot in the triple jump after a third-place finish.
Just a few hours after leaping 37 feet, 7½ inches to take the bronze in the triple jump that was won by Kemp’s Yasmine Rogers (38-1¼) — a result Flemings deemed a disappointment — she sprang from the blocks to beat the field to the first hurdle by a step and cruised to victory in the 100 hurdles in a time of 13.95 seconds as local athletes secured both state berths in the event when Troy’s Kylee Goad crossed the line next in 14.45.
Less than an hour later, Flemings was back on the track for the 400. She ran comfortably through the first turn, gutted her way through the strong headwind on the backstretch, strided through the final curve and pulled away coming home to win in 57.30 — more than 1½ seconds ahead of runner-up Kamree Wolridge of Lexington.
“My performance in the triple wasn’t so good and it kind of brought me down, but I just had to make sure I got the gold in these two running events,” Flemings said. “It’s really hard today and tiring because the backstretch is usually where I’m the strongest, but now there’s all that wind right there. It’s track, though, and that’s what comes with it. I just run and attack it, and whatever I have left at the end is what I have left.”
She had plenty left at the end, as did the Bees in the 3A 4x200 relay.
Jareese White, Jayvion White and Scout Brazeal put Academy in contention going to the last baton pass, where disaster almost struck the Bees. Bartnick had to break stride and decelerate to keep from exiting the exchange zone without the stick. When he finally had the baton in hand, Academy was in a battle for third before Bartnick sped down the homestretch past the anchors of Whitney and Hitchcock to book the Bees’ spot in the state meet with a winning time of 1:30.70.
“The handoff was unexpected. I had to pause before I got to the triangle. But as soon as I got it, it was easy,” Bartnick said. “This is the first time I ever ran the 4x2. They put me on the anchor because I always run the 400, so running a 200 is pretty easy.”
He certainly made it look that way.
The other state berth locked up Saturday by a local athlete came when Harker Heights’ Keonna Otis, who won the 6A girls discus Friday to earn the chance to defend her state title in that event, added a second gold with a throw of 42-10 in the shot put.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the state meet, and all bronze medalists have a chance at a wild-card berth.
Like Flemings in the triple jump and Rockdale’s Devon Hicks — third in the 3A boys pole vault Friday — Troy’s Carlos Cortez and Joanne Lee and the Academy girls 4x100 relay team have shots at wild-cards.
The Lady Bees’ Briley Lisenbe, Samantha Bankhead, Taylor Brooks and Sydney Lambert got the baton around in 51.22 to finish third in the 3A sprint relay won by Fairfield (49.17).
Lee was third (47.70) in the 3A girls 300 hurdles won by New Waverly’s Brooke Munoz (45.98), and Cortez was third (2:01.70) in the 3A boys 800 won by McGregor’s Benji Castro (2:01.20) — missing out on the silver medal by less than four-tenths of a second.
“That backstretch is horrible. Going into the fifth 100 meters, I had to go outside to make a move — and moving out on a curve is never good — but it’s what I had to do,” Cortez said. “I’m disappointed because I was in second place and got passed in the last 20 meters.”
Local athletes earn state berths on last day of 5A-III meet
On the final day of the 5A Region III meet in Humble, the local contingent punched 14 tickets to the state meet.
Lake Belton’s Abigail Rydberg and Easton Hammond kick-started the day by securing state berths in the field events. Rydberg cleared 12-0 to finish second in the girls pole vault, and Hammond — last year’s 4A state silver medalist in the boys high jump — earned his way back to Austin in the event by clearing 6-8 for a runner-up finish.
The Broncos’ Kendrick Jones is headed to the state championships in three events. The freshman won the boys 200 in a time of 20.80 — almost seven-tenths of a second ahead of Fort Bend Willowridge’s Anthony Momor-Lattimore — and was second in the 100, clocking a 10.42 behind winner Drayden Dickmann (10.32) of Georgetown.
Jones also teamed with Dawson Cabiad, Ty Legg and Micah Hudson to help the Broncos to a silver medal in the 4x200 relay. Their time of 1:27.33 was second only to District 22-5A mate Killeen Ellison (1:26.98).
Also earning spots at state were Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden with silver medals in the boys 800 and 1,600, and the Eagles’ runner-up foursome in the 4x100 relay.
On the girls side, Killeen’s Michaela Mouton took gold in the 400, teammate Aaliyah Barnes won the 200, Ellison’s Assiah Howard was second in the 100 hurdles, and Killeen was first in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.