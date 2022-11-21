Playing in the early afternoon on the Monday of a holiday week, it took a while for Lake Belton to get its engine running. Once the Broncos got it cranked up, though, they kicked it into high gear and sped away from the Austin Travis Rebels.
Second-quarter run sends Lake by Travis, 61-33
Eric Drennan
