CAMERON — For all that went well for Cameron Yoe in the first half Friday, the opposite happened after intermission.
The Lorena Leopards turned the second-half tables on the Yoemen to come away with a 28-20 victory that eliminated Yoe from the race for the District 11-3A-I title but not one of the league’s four playoff berths.
Yoe dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in district with one game left at McGregor before the Yoemen have an open date in the final week of the regular season. A win at McGregor could still put the Yoemen in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Lorena (5-2, 3-1) remained in a three-way tie for the district lead with Rockdale and Troy.
Trailing 17-7 at halftime, the Leopards closed the gap by going 57 yards in just six plays on their first possession of the second half. Quarterback Ben Smedshammer found Jadon Porter for a 2-yard touchdown pass to make it a 17-14 game, which is how it stood going into the fourth quarter.
On the first snap of the final frame, though, the Leopards finished off a 52-yard march on the seventh play when Smedshammer ran in from the 3 to vault Lorena in front of the Yoemen 21-17.
A fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff put Lorena back in business at the Yoe 33-yard line.
The Leopards needed just three plays to score again on a middle screen to Reed Michna on third down that went for 30 yards and a touchdown less than a minute after their previous one, giving Lorena a 28-17 advantage with 10:54 remaining.
That was all the Leopards ultimately needed, but they weren’t out of the woods.
The Yoemen followed by moving from their 41 to the Lorena 16 before settling for Jesse Martinez’s 33-yard field goal, his second of the game, to pull within 28-20 with 7:31 to play.
Lorena took almost 6 minutes off the clock with its next drive but failed to score when the Yoemen recovered a fumble at their 15 with 1:48 to play, giving them one final shot.
A fourth-down connection from backup quarterback Ryan Muniz to Phaibian Bynaum netted 43 yards into Lorena territory. The Yoemen moved no farther, though, and a pair of sacks sealed it for the Leopards.
With the exception of the opening drive of the game, the Yoemen were in control of the first half.
Lorena took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in eight plays, finished off by Michna’s 1-yard plunge as the Leopards jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead.
Yoe took charge of the first half from there.
Pharrell Hemphill broke loose on a 49-yard sprint that helped set up a 26-yard field goal by Martinez to cut the gap to 7-3.
The Yoemen took the lead before the quarter was done, capitalizing on a Lorena turnover at the Leopards 46.
It took the Yoemen 12 plays to score from there, aided by a personal foul and pass interference penalties — one on fourth down — to keep the drive alive. On fourth-and-goal from the 4, Zane Zeinert connected with Hemphill for the go-ahead touchdown with 38 seconds left in the quarter for Yoe’s 10-7 lead.
Another big play involving Hemphill helped the Yoemen add to their advantage. On the first play of a drive that started at the Yoe 41, Zeinert got together with Hemphill on a 56-yard hookup to the Lorena 3. Three plays later, Keshon Johnson pushed his way across the goal line, and the Yoemen took a 17-7 advantage into halftime.
LORENA 28, CAMERON YOE 20
Lorena 7 0 7 14 — 28
Yoe 10 7 0 3 — 20
Lor — Reed Michna 1 run (McCray Lewis kick)
Yoe — Jesse Martinez 26 field goal
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 4 pass from Zane Zeinert (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Keshon Johnson 1 run (Martinez kick)
Lor — Jadon Porter 26 pass from Ben Smedshammer (Lewis kick)
Lor — Smedshammer 3 run (Lewis kick)
Lor — Michna 30 pass from Smedshammer (Lewis kick)
Yoe — Martinez 33 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Lor Yoe
First downs 18 13
Rushes-yards 38-113 35-113
Passing yards 199 147
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-20-0 7-22-1
Punts-average 3-37 3-37.2
Fumbles-lost 2-2 4-2
Penalties-yards 7-66 8-69
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lorena: Smedshammer 22-74, Michna 8-21, Porter 4-21, Colton Dale 1-2, Cayden Madkins 2-(-4), Lewis 1-(-1); Yoe: Hemphill 10-77, Johnson 11-45, Zeinert 7-18, Ryan Muniz 5-(-8).
PASSING — Lorena: Smedshammer 12-20-0-199; Yoe: Zeinert 5-14-1-98, Muniz 2-8-0-49.
RECEIVING — Lorena: Porter 5-80, Lewis 3-41, Will Teague 1-18, Michna 3-62, Madkins 1-4; Yoe: Hemphill 3-68, Phaibian Bynaum 1-43, Za’Korien Spikes 3-36.