The table is set in District 4-5A-I and only one seat remains open for the taking. As such, the playoffs are essentially underway for Lake Belton and Killeen Ellison.
“Our kids are focused and up to the challenge,” said Broncos head coach Brian Cope, whose team is coming off a idle week and will host Ellison in Friday’s regular-season finale in a winner-take-all showdown for the league’s final postseason spot. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Belton’s Tiger Field.
“We set a goal originally of making the playoffs for the first time in school history,” Cope continued. “And that’s all you can ask for in Week 11, is that opportunity. We have that and we look forward to playing at home and having a good crowd. And let the chips fall where they may, but we’re going to give our very best shot on Friday night.”
With Midlothian, Red Oak and Killeen Shoemaker securely in, the Broncos (7-2, 5-2) and Eagles (5-4, 4-3) will meet with the fourth and final bid on the line.
Though Lake Belton is currently tied for third with Shoemaker, the Grey Wolves hold head-to-head advantage over both the Broncos and Eagles, with wins over each.
Therefore, one of the final two spots is Shoemaker’s in any tiebreaker scenario, leaving just one more up for grabs.
It’s a situation that Cope knew was a possibility throughout the season and one that eventually became a reality.
In early August, Cope spoke about his program’s new nine-team league as the Broncos prepared to embark on their third overall season and first in a UIL district.
“The goal is to get into the playoffs. In a nine-team district, it’s probably going to come down to Week 11 to sort it all out,” Cope said at the time.
As it turned out, he was right on target, and his team could be the beneficiary if it plays to its capabilities Friday, which will mark the final home game for Lake’s first group of seniors, of which there are 44.
“I’m a big believer in high school sports are won with who plays with the best effort possible,” Cope said. “And that’s been a staple for our kids. And the senior class is hungry to try and find a way in. We’ve never been in. Knocking down that door’s tough and so you have to be ready to try and knock that door down.”
After winning 18 of 19 games while playing an independent schedule in 2020 and 2021, Lake has hit a couple bumps in its first playoff-eligible season, but only three points separate it from an undefeated run.
The Broncos average 46.4 points per game, ranking second in the league behind Red Oak (47.8), their two blemishes having come in a 1-point loss to Shoemaker on Sept. 16 and a 2-point setback to Midlothian in their most recent game Oct. 21.
Each were heated affairs until the closing minutes and however it shakes out Friday night, it’s a guarantee that one quality football team will be left on the outside looking in.
While the Broncos’ high-flying offense has paved the way at Lake, pumping out an area-best 428.8 yards per game, the Eagles have relied on a hard-nosed defense that ranks second in points allowed (17.6) behind only district-leading Midlothian (14.2), which Ellison held to a season-low in points last week in a 27-13 defeat that was tied at the half.
It’s a collective unit that Cope said will present the toughest test his team has faced this fall.
“The No. 1 defense in the district by far,” he said. “Tons of great athletes. They’re very well-coached. I think they have the best D-linemen in the district. I think they have the best linebacking corps in the district. I think they also have the most talented secondary in the district. They’re the No. 1 defense that we will play.”
Ellison features 6-foot, 5-inch, 270-pounder Brendan Bett as part of its 4-3 front, one of four players with at least 11 tackles for loss along with linebackers Matthew Moore, Kesean Meeks and Steve Albert.
Together, the quartet has combined for 346 tackles, 62 of which have been for a loss.
Add that to a secondary that has intercepted 14 passes — Isaiah Hagan and Tyrone Osberry each have a team-best four — and Ellison can present problems at all levels.
Cope said it will be important for his team to establish itself physically early on.
“We have to be balanced. We have to not turn the football over. And we have to win the battle up front,” he said.
Offensively, the Eagles spread the ball out and look to get it to their weapons in the receiving game, paced by Khamani Debrow and Tay’Veon Johnson, who have combined for 731 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ellison uses both Sidney Holland and Xavier Dormeus under center, though Holland has seen the bulk of the passing attempts, and spreads the carries out to three running backs.
“We have to have more explosive plays and less turnovers. As we well know, that’s the difference in all the games. But we have to win on special teams, too, to be able to have a chance there,” Cope said.
The Broncos will counter with playmakers such as quarterback Connor Crews (130-of-211, 2,175 yards, 27 TDs), receiver Micah Hudson (51 catches, 992 yards, 13 TDs) and defensive back/receiver Javeon Wilcox (five receiving TDs), among others.
Hudson has been Lake’s most explosive player in space, putting up six 100-plus yard games receiving, including the last four in a row. He leads the area in receiving yards and touchdowns and his 15 total TDs easily lead the Broncos.
Defensively, Wilcox’s 100 tackles for an average of 11.1 per game top the Broncos, as well as his three interceptions. Linebacker Connor Brennan is next with 70, including a team-high six for loss. Brennan and lineman Evan Roland each have tallied three sacks, which pace Lake.
With the Broncos receiving off week late in the year, they now enter their most important match to date fully rested and ready to go.
“Our bumps and bruises healed up, which is good, which is what you want when you’re having a playoff-type game,” Cope said. “We want a playoff-type atmosphere from our fans. And hopefully it’s going to be a fun night Friday night.”