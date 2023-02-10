BASKETBALL
H.S. soccer/basketball scores and playoff pairings
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
- Mr. Gatti’s PIzza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- Back from the brink: Restoration of Texas horned lizards to past habitats underway
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
- Temple College construction to begin in spring
- UPDATE: Ex-officer DeCruz not guilty in fatal shooting of Temple resident
- UPDATE: ‘It’s sad it came to this point’: People protest acquittal in officer-involved shooting
- Police: Fatal crash investigated as DUI case
- Meta donates $75K to Temple ISD