BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers are on the verge of clinching a fifth consecutive district championship. However, that is not the goal, but rather another step toward heightened expectations for a team perennially at the top of league standings.
So, after defeating visiting Lake Belton 1-0 on Tuesday in a match with massive implications for the District 22-5A standings, Lady Tigers head coach Oscar Bersoza did not celebrate the potential of another league title, merely brushing off the looming feat.
“We’re one step closer to a district championship, but we rarely even talk about that, if any,” he said. “If we do what we are suppose to do, then stuff like that — awards, all-region selections, district titles, records — will just come naturally.
“Obviously, we play to win, because that’s how the game works, and it’s good to know our hard work is being rewarded. One of those steps along the way just happens to be a district championship.”
Regardless of whether it is a goal or not, Belton (11-0-0 district) maintained an unblemished record and, barring a complete collapse during the final three matches of the regular-season schedule, will earn another title.
For much of Tuesday’s contest, though, the outcome between the Belton ISD foes was in doubt.
Despite recording 11 shots in the first half, the Lady Tigers could not connect, with senior standout Makenna Morrow ricocheting two attempts off the frame.
Early in the second half, she recorded the difference-maker.
With a dozen minutes elapsed from the clock, senior Macee Bradford’s header set up Morrow for a short shot that slipped past Lady Broncos goalkeeper Madison Ortiz, who finished with six saves.
After not producing a shot on goal in the first half, Lake Belton (9-2-0) had multiple opportunities to respond, including four shots during the final 15 minutes, but none were true.
Ella Wheeless, a junior forward, was just wide left with 6:33 remaining on the clock. Sydni Cartwright provided the Lady Broncos’ final chance, but her attempt was denied by Belton junior goalkeeper Mallory Bankhead. She finished with five saves.
“Our district opponents don’t usually test us like we got tested here,” Bersoza said. “But it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the field, because we are going to play just as hard as we would against the top teams in the state.
“Today, we stepped up and put up a good fight.”
Now, the Lady Tigers turn their attention toward the final three matches of the regular season against Killeen, Killeen Chaparral and Killeen Shoemaker. In the first round, Belton defeated the trio by a combined score of 26-0.
Nevertheless, the mentality remains the same.
“Nothing changes,” Bersoza said. “We’re still just trying to get better. We’re a lump of coal, and we’re trying to put pressure on it to get it as shiny as we can. Non-district is part of that. District is part of that, and at some point, we want to see a diamond.”