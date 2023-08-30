The record book will show that Temple won its first game of the season by 23 points on the road last Friday night, making the Wildcats only the fourth program in Texas high school football history to reach 800 all-time victories.
However, it was anything but a clean performance and smooth sailing for a youthful Temple team as the Wildcats trailed 14-0 after 5 minutes but eventually got three rushing touchdowns from senior reserve Josiah Harrison and pulled away to beat McKinney Boyd 57-34 at broiling McKinney ISD Stadium.
A Temple defense with nine new starters — three of them sophomores — missed assignments and tackles and endured cramping problems as it allowed Boyd to produce first-half running plays of 91 and 70 yards and second-half passing plays of 63, 33 and 31 yards. Those five snaps accounted for 288 of the Broncos’ 393 total yards.
On the other side, Temple’s offense didn’t score in the opening quarter as junior quarterback Kade Stewart, making his first varsity start, threw two interceptions in the first 9 minutes and the Wildcats’ running game couldn’t generate much success.
“We can’t be in the charity business” is a favorite phrase of Temple eighth-year head coach Scott Stewart, but it was costly giveaways and other mistakes that helped Boyd build first-quarter leads of 14-0 and 20-7.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, the Broncos also went into the charity business, in this case on special teams. With 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Boyd skidded a snap to its punter and Temple junior Lezlie Jackson scooped up the ball at the 2-yard line before stepping in for his team’s first touchdown.
That wasn’t the Wildcats’ only huge play on special teams. Junior O’Ryan Peoples blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety and a 23-20 Temple lead midway through the second quarter. And a minute into the fourth, after Boyd sliced its 36-20 halftime deficit to 36-34, speedy junior Christian Tutson — who in the second quarter scored on a 40-yard run — blazed down the right side on a kickoff return for a 98-yard touchdown that sparked the Wildcats’ dominant final period.
It was the typical mixture of good, bad and ugly that a season opener often produces, but Temple at least was able to go back to work on the heels of a 23-point road win as the Wildcats shift their focus to a road battle against Florida-committed quarterback DJ Lagway and high-scoring Willis (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wildkats’ Berton A. Yates Stadium.
“I broke it down just like that. You’re going to see some really good things, you’re going to see some really, really bad things and we’re going to ask questions,” Scott Stewart said about Temple’s performance. “(As a player) you need to be able to explain what you’re doing and what you’re seeing. If I ask you, ‘Hey, what were you thinking here?’ and there’s dead silence, that means you’re just pushing the ‘on’ button and floating around in this world, and you’re never going to be successful.
“So there’s going to be conversations. A lot of times after a win — especially an ugly win — when you’ve got eyeballs and you know you didn’t play well and you still win by (23), there can be a tendency to go, ‘Well, look how bad we played and we still won.’ But that’s not what we do here.”
Kade Stewart earned the starting quarterback position with solid play during the offseason and preseason camp, but the lanky left-hander had a difficult first quarter in his varsity debut. On the third play of Temple’s second series, outside linebacker Cole Smith read and intercepted Stewart’s short pass at the Wildcats 33 and returned it to the 5 before Stewart tackled him. When a Temple defender fell, Boyd had an easy 7-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead with only 5 minutes gone.
With 3 minutes left in the opening period, Stewart floated a pass down the middle for Tutson, but Marcus Johnson cut across to intercept it at the Boyd 21. Then in the quarter’s closing seconds, Stewart’s quick pass to the left flat went directly to Broncos linebacker Hayden Canady but he dropped a would-be interception.
However, Stewart quickly steadied himself by completing a 20-yard pass to senior Tavion Flowers to end the period. Two plays later came Tutson’s 40-yard touchdown dash on a jet sweep to the right, and Harrison’s 51-yard TD sprint 4 minutes into the second quarter gave Temple the lead for good at 21-20.
Stewart’s best throw of the night likely was a 48-yard strike to Tutson — in between two defenders — midway through the second to set up Harrison’s 13-yard TD rush. Stewart struck again just before intermission, connecting with senior Jeremiah Lennon along the right side for a 46-yard touchdown pass and a commanding 36-20 halftime advantage after Temple outscored Boyd 29-0 in the second quarter.
“As a coach, I saw what you saw. Again, Kade’s never going to screw up on purpose. He’s a rule follower and an analytical kid,” said Scott Stewart, Kade’s father. “In Game 1 (Boyd) showed him some looks they hadn’t shown, and it’s a brand-new quarterback, so why not? Going in from a scrimmage, you never know what they’re going to do. They fooled him a couple times.
“When he can come off (the field) and articulate what he’s seeing, he’s very rarely going to make that mistake again. It just took him a little longer. As his dad, I wouldn’t change anything about that kid. I’m more proud of the way he handles himself and the pressure.”
Stewart threw for 148 yards before halftime and added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Flowers late in the fourth and finished 11-of-20 passing for 188 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 30 yards, pushing a huge scrum of both teams’ players for a 22-yard gain in the third.
With junior running back Adrian Scott limited to 12 yards on 11 carries, Harrison entered 3 minutes into the second quarter and sparked the Wildcats with a 51-yard touchdown gallop on his way to compiling 84 yards and three TDs on eight carries.
“Josiah did a great job Friday and seized an opportunity,” Temple offensive coordinator Robby Case said. “All week in practice we talked about running gap scheme and hitting it downhill. The O-line did a really good job of opening a small hole, and he just went.”
As for Temple’s defense, coordinator Robert Havens was none too pleased about Boyd’s five big plays that gained 288 total yards. The Wildcats were a stingy unit otherwise, limiting the Broncos to 105 yards (63 passing, 42 rushing) on their other 54 snaps.
“Silly. Just silly,” an exasperated Havens said about the five plays. “The stretch they ran that busted, we had three screw-ups at the point of attack and we couldn’t get him down. So we adjusted and fixed that.
“The second run, they found a wrinkle in our back side and we missed a couple tackles, so we made that adjustment. Those two plays, we should’ve been better.”
Sophomore middle linebacker Mikah Boldon led Temple with eight tackles in his varsity debut, and senior nose guard Ayden Brown (one sack, two quarterback pressures) and senior linebacker Bryce President made six stops each on a hot night when several Wildcats defenders had to miss plays because of cramping.
Wildcats set for rematch with speedy Willis,
prolific Florida-committed QB Lagway
One year ago, Willis rolled into Temple’s Wildcat Stadium after a season-opening 73-14 romp over Bryan Rudder. Temple knew all about the talent of dual-threat quarterback Lagway, then a junior, and the Wildkats’ impressive team speed.
Although Lagway got free for a 75-yard touchdown sprint in the first half, Temple’s defense consistently applied pressure and hit him often before he left the game for good with an apparent leg injury midway through the third quarter after going 8-of-20 passing for 115 yards and no touchdowns. The Wildcats built a 34-7 lead through three periods and went on to prevail 34-20.
Lagway then missed Willis’ first two District 13-6A games, which proved crucial as the Wildkats lost both and went on to finish 5-5 overall and 4-4 in league play to miss the playoffs in head coach Trent Miller’s first season.
Willis got off to a similar start this season, overwhelming Rudder 52-21 in Bryan last Friday as Lagway completed 21 of 23 passes for 436 yards and seven touchdowns and added a TD run — doing all that damage in the first half before sitting out the rest of the way.
Stewart said it’s an extremely challenging to formulate a plan of attack against the skills of the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Lagway, a five-star recruit who’s ranked in the ESPN 300 as the country’s No. 18 overall prospect for the 2024 graduating class.
“You’re not going to stop this kid, so you just try to play games with him without confusing your kids and try to tackle a cross between Vince Young and Cam Newton,” Stewart said with a laugh. “They’re very athletic and they throw it where you’re not. We’ve got to tackle in space.”
Havens said although Temple’s goal is to get pressure on Lagway in the backfield, that doesn’t guarantee success against a strong-armed, three-year starting quarterback who’s burly enough to shake off contact and improvise when needed.
“Lagway’s a year older and better,” Havens said. “Rudder pushed him out of the pocket one time and he just sidearmed it like Patrick Mahomes through about three defenders. He’s making really good plays and he’s really smart. They know how to isolate their playmakers and get them the ball.”
Senior Debraun Hampton led the Willis receiving corps against Rudder with 121 yards and three touchdowns on five catches. Junior Daylion Robinson made two touchdown receptions, and senior A’mauree Holmes and junior Jalen Mickens each had one TD. Terri Lawrence, a 200-pound junior, is the top running back in the Wildkats’ speed-based spread attack.
Nine starters return on defense for Willis, which switched to a 4-2-5 alignment similar to Temple’s. The Wildkats’ talented performers include senior ends Josiah Stephens (6-4, 275) and Zach Lang (6-3, 220) and senior linebacker Brock Perry. The secondary is keyed by sophomore cornerback Jermaine Bishop Jr., a top national recruit, and senior safety Carter Jenkins.
“You’ve got to play people like this to find out where you’re at. If there’s any weaknesses, they will show up and then you’ve got a chance to fix them,” said Scott Stewart, whose Temple squad will play its home opener against College Station next Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.