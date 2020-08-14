TROY — Troy freshman Kaycee Cavanaugh grew up waiting for her chance to take part in what has been a fierce, but friendly, volleyball rivalry match with the Rogers Lady Eagles.
Her opportunity arrived Friday afternoon and the outside hitter didn’t disappoint, dropping in 17 kills as the Trojanettes downed the Lady Eagles, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23.
“I have always been, ‘I can’t wait to get to the high school to play them,’” Cavanaugh said. “I’ve been seeing Rogers and Academy, so being able to play them, it’s exciting. I’ve been watching them since sixth grade.”
Cavanaugh, who had seven kills in her first varsity match Tuesday, took control of the second set in her second match with five kills in a stretch of nine points to help the Trojanettes (2-0) pull away from a 16-13 advantage to a two-set lead.
“That was nice,” Troy junior hitter Graycee Mosley said of the run. “We’ve been waiting for her to come up because we knew she was going to be big once she got here.”
Mosley, though, was still the main star of the afternoon, finishing with 21 kills, 11 digs and three aces.
“They have some big hitters and we couldn’t stop them,” Rogers coach Stacy Andel said. “They played really well.”
A rivalry wouldn’t be the same without some drama, and Rogers (1-1) made things exciting in the final set. The Lady Eagles led most of the way and never trailed until Troy went up 23-22 on a kill by Mosley.
“We came out in the third finally swinging and playing aggressive,” Andel said. “We just couldn’t finish.”
Troy coach Rachel Melancon already was thinking Rogers might extend the match, especially after the Lady Eagles rallied to win their season opener Tuesday in five sets.
“They are known for coming back,” Melancon said. “They’ve done that to us almost every time they play us. We’ll be up two sets and they come out swinging.
“I actually looked over at my assistant and said, ‘If we lose this set, at least we get to play more.’ I always want to play more.”
Mosley and Cavanaugh had other plans. Trailing 19-15, Troy setters Kylie Allred and Raylee Poff kept feeding Mosley, who took over with five kills during a 7-2 run to put Troy up 23-22. Cavanaugh closed it out three points later with a spike.
“I have it to where Graycee and Kaycee are opposite so I have two go-to hitters,” Melancon said. “Our other hitters do a great job, but Graycee and Kaycee are lethal. So when we struggle, we feed them and it seems to work. The great thing is the girls know that and understand it, which is amazing and great teamwork.”
Rogers was led by Hailee Talafuse’s 11 kills, eight of them in the final set.
“Games one and two, we just couldn’t pass to our setter,” Andel said. “Every ball we attacked was a tip or a push. We weren’t hitting consistently at all. It makes a big difference when you play aggressive.”
As for Cavanaugh, she knows she still has a lot to prove.
“Being a freshman, I’ve heard I will be the most picked on,” she said. “Everyone will serve to me and hit to me to try to make me tired. But that just helps my confidence, so that’s not a problem.
“Me and Graycee have been in club (volleyball) together since she was a freshman, so our communication is good and it helps knowing her on the team. There’s some good hitters here, but it’s fun having Graycee on the team.”