Academy 28
Yoakum 22
WALLER — Legendary coach Darrell Royal was fond of saying, “All that running around between the 20s is just wearing out grass. It’s what happened inside the 20 that counts.”
The Academy Bumblebees understand.
The Yoakum Bulldogs racked up 412 yards rushing compared to just 35 for Academy, but it was the Bees who claimed a 28-22 overtime win in a Class 3A Division I bi-district game.
Academy will next face Winnie East Chambers, time and location to be announced.
The Bees (10-1) rallied with 9:52 left in regulation to tie the score at 22-22 on a 3-yard run by Darion Franklin. Quarterback Kasey Mraz found Brayden Bartlett for the 2-point conversion to knot the score.
The Bees then got a 9-yard TD pass from Mraz in the extra period to Scout Brazeal to claim the victory.
Yoakum got on the scoreboard first when Jayden Jones — the game’s leading rusher with 239 yards on 31 totes — scored on an 8-yard run for an 8-0 lead in the second quarter.
Academy countered with a 6-yard pass from Mraz to Franklin to trim the lead to 8-7. But Yoakum extended its advantage just minutes later on a 68-yad run by Qyion Williams, and Jones added his second 2-point conversion run of the night to make it 16-7.
Mraz and Franklin came back with another 6-yard scoring pass, closing the gap to 16-14 in the third.
But Yoakum extended its lead once again, getting a 43-yard scoring run from Jones. But the kick failed, and the Bulldogs had to settle for a 22-14 advantage late in the third.
ACADEMY 28, YOAKUM 22 (OT)
Academy 0 7 7 8 6 — 28
Yoakum 0 16 6 0 0 — 22
Yoa — Jayden Jones 8 run (Jones run)
Aca — Darion Franklin 6 pass from Kasey Mraz (Blake Bundy kick)
Yoa — Qyion Williams 68 run (Jones run)
Aca — Franklin 6 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Yoa — Jones 43 run (kick failed)
Aca — Franklin 3 run (Mraz pass to Brayden Bartlett)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 9 pass from Mraz
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Yoa
First downs 17 19
Rushes-yards 23-35 61-412
Passing yards 180 50
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-26-1 4-12-1
Punts-average 6-37.5 3-21.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-46 10-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Mraz 15-32, Zane Clark 4-4, Franklin 1-3, Brayden Bartlett 3-(-4); Yoakum: Jones 31-239, Williams 4-82, Javon Williams 10-48, Cavan Smith 14-34, Kadarius Price 1-6, Will Robbins 1-3.
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 17-26-1-180; Yoakum: Smith 4-12-1-50.
RECEIVING — Academy: Franklin 8-103, Brazeal 6-61, Luke Tomasek 2-(-1), Clark 1-17; Yoakum: Jones 3-38, Isaiah Bordovsky 1-12.
Holy Trinity Catholic 64
SA Castle Hills 52
SAN ANTONIO — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics used a 28-point second quarter to ease past San Antonio Castle Hills in a TAPPS six-man Division II first-round playoff game.
The Celtics will next face the winner of Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills and Conroe Covenant Christian.
The Celtics got five touchdowns from Zaylin Blackwood: two rushing, two passing, and a 65-yard fumble return.
The Celtics (6-5) overcame an early deficit to lead 36-8 at the half. Quarterback Jace Martin tossed four touchdown passes in the surge, which culminated in a 1-yard scoring run by Blackwood with just 17 seconds left in the half.
The Eagles (8-3) got within 10 points twice in the fourth quarter. Matthew Blue scored one of his six touchdowns with 8:31 remaining to bring the Eagles within 50-40.
Blackwood scored to push the Celtics’ lead to 56-40, but then Blue threw an option pass to Austin Emery to once again trim the deficit to 10, 56-46.
Martin again found Blackwood with a 26-yard touchdown pass with 3:20 remaining.
Blue’s last score of the night, a 4-yard run with just 53 seconds remaining, closed it to 64-52.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 64, SAN ANTONIO CASTLE HILLS 52
Holy Trinity 8 28 14 14 — 64
Castle Hills 8 0 24 20 — 52
CH — Matthew Blue 25 pass from Bryson Sowell (Austin Emery kick)
HT — Trent Lockhart 13 pass from Jace Martin (Giovanni Ramirez kick)
HT — Austin Belbeck 31 pass from Martin (Ramirez kick)
HT — Austin Morgan 7 pass from Martin (Ramirez kick)
HT — Zaylin Blackwood 44 pass from Martin (kick failed)
HT — Blackwood 1 run (kick failed)
HT — Blackwood 65 fumble return (kick failed)
CH — Blue 6 pass from Sowell (Emery kick)
CH — Blue 9 run (Emery kick)
HT — Neri Navarro 30 pass from Martin (Ramirez kick)
CH — Blue 7 run (Emery kick)
CH — Blue 12 run (Emery kick)
HT — Blackwood 13 run (kick failed)
CH — Emery 62 pass from Blue (kick failed)
HT — Blackwood 26 pass from Martin (Ramirez kick)
CH — Blue 4 run (kick failed)
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Wea. Christian 34
CTCS 28
ALEDO — In a battle of Lions, Weatherford Christian (8-3) held off Central Texas Christian (4-6) in a TAPPS Division IV first-round playoff game.
After CTCS scored on a 5-yard pass from Alec Gonzalez to Regan Ragsdale with about a minute-and-a-half left in the game to pull within 34-28, Weatherford recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
The back-and-forth game saw Weatherford score first, then CTCS took the lead in the second quarter on TD passes from Gonzalez to Noah Wood (25 yards) and Kayden Stringfellow (6 yards).
Hunter McCoy passed for three touchdowns and Zane O’Donnell scored on runs of 46 and 45 yards to lead Weatherford.
Gonzalez connected with Ragsdale on a 64-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to pull CTCS within 6 points, but O’Donnell gave Weatherford a 13-point margin again with his 45-yard TD run.
Gonzalez and Wood were among the seniors playing their final game for Central Texas Christian, along with Zach Boore and Evan Brown — both four-year starters as linemen.
Both teams had turnover issues, giving the ball over three times each. CTCS pulled in two interceptions and recovered a fumble, while Weatherford was able to recover three Central Christian fumbles.
Weatherford advanced to face Dallas First Baptist in the next round.
WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN 34, CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 28
CTCS 0 14 0 14 — 28
Weatherford Ch. 7 7 13 7 — 34
Wea — 25 pass from Hunter McCoy (
Gibson Cogdill kick)
CTCS — Noah Wood 25 pass from Alec Gonzales (Luke Chiles kick)
CTCS — Kayden Stringfellow 6 pass from Gonzales (Chiles kick)
Wea — 43 pass from Hunter McCoy (Cogdill kick)
Wea — Zane O’Donnell 46 run (kick failed)
Wea — 22 pass from McCoy (Cogdill kick)
CTCS — Regan Ragsdale 64 pass from Gonzales (Chiles kick)
Wea — O’Donnell 45 run (Cogdill kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 5 pass from Gonzales (Chiles kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Wea
First downs 23 17
Rushes-yards 46-199 27-149
Passing yards 146 158
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-18-0 8-17-2
Punts-average 2-31 4-31.5
Fumbles lost 3 1
Penalties-yards 5-40 2-7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Ethan Allerkamp 39-167, Alec Gonzalez 4-30; Weatherford Christian: Zane O’Donnell 12-121, Blake Heid 4-34, Hunter McCoy 1-4, Ezra Jackson 8-(-6).
PASSING — CTCS: Alec Gonzalez 11-18-0-146; Weatherford Christian: Hunter McCoy 8-17-2-158.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Regan Ragsdale 4-93, Noah Wood 2-37, Ethan Allerkamp 2-6, Kaden Stringfellow 1-6, Evan Allerkamp 1-4.
Granger 41
Miles 10
LLANO — The Granger Lions (10-0) remained unbeaten by cruising past the Miles Bulldogs (3-8) in a Class 2A Division II bi-district game.
Granger advanced to face Yorktown in next week’s area round.
No other information was reported.
Rusk 49
Salado 42
DESOTO — The Rusk Eagles (9-2) outlasted the Salado Eagles (7-4) in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game.
No other information was reported.
Carthage 35
Gatesville 0
ATHENS — The two-time defending state champion Carthage Bulldogs (10-0) shut out the Gatesville Hornets (4-7) in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game.
No other information was reported.
Columbus 42
Rockdale 21
BASTROP — The Columbus Cardinals (9-2) knocked off the Rockdale Tigers (5-6) in a Class 3A Division I bi-district game.
No other information was reported.
Centerville 34
Rosebud-Lott 7
BREMOND — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (6-5) fell to the Centerville Tigers (10-1) in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game.
No other information was reported.