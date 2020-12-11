Nyteria Colbert picked the perfect time to have a bounce-back game and her career night helped lead the Temple Tem-Cats to their fifth straight win, including their District 12-6A opener Friday night at Wildcat Gym.
After scoring four points on 1-for-11 shooting over Temple’s last two games, Colbert found her rhythm and scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting and helped propel the Tem-Cats over Killeen 68-59 to begin district competition.
“I’ve been a little down and my coaches have been getting onto me, but that’s what they wanted out of me. They wanted to see the (aggressive) Nyteria so I had to be sure to give them that,” said Colbert, who scored 18 points in the first half and finished 5-of-7 from the foul line. “This game really released every strength in me and allowed me to get a lot of frustrations out.”
Aniah Hall, who leads Temple (5-4) in scoring so far this season, finished with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Taliyah Johnson scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help thwart a late comeback attempt by Killeen (4-6).
Trailing 53-38 to start the final frame, the Lady Roos — who also entered Friday’s game riding a four-game winning streak — outscored Temple 17-11 to cut the Tem-Cats’ lead to single digits at 64-55 on a 3-pointer by Sonia Durgan with 3:05 remaining. Killeen kept the pressure on Temple, but Johnson went 4-for-4 from the free throw line during the final 2½ minutes to keep the Lady Roos at bay and preserve the victory.
“We played hard and did a better job of executing on the offensive end, and I thought our defense was solid tonight,” third-year Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “I think our conditioning really helped us in the fourth quarter and this team is used to playing in tight games. We still have some work to do, but overall I thought we played well.”
Turnovers hurt Temple in the first quarter as Killeen jumped out to a 10-4 lead with 3:45 left in the opening frame. The Tem-Cats responded with a 10-2 run to take the lead, thanks in part by consecutive baskets in the post from Hall and two straight fast break layups by Colbert to make it 14-12 at the end of the first.
Temple tied the game at 17 on two free throws from Colbert with 4:55 left in the second quarter then used a 13-2 run — including three layups and two free throws by Colbert — to establish a double-digit lead. Colbert added a three-point play with 2 seconds left that made it 37-22 at halftime after the Tem-Cats outscored the Lady Roos 23-10 in the second.
Colbert’s layup and jump shot pushed Temple — which shot 51 percent (28-for-55) from the field — ahead 43-22 less than 3 minutes into the second half. Taleiyah Gibbs made a 3-pointer to pull Killeen within 53-35, and a minute later Ke’Shawna Battle’s layup made it 53-38 heading into the final 8 minutes.
“I think we finally woke up in the fourth quarter, but that’s too late to wake up and play correctly,” said Killeen coach Jennifer Graham, whose team shot 40 percent (20-for-50) for the game and made eight of 20 attempts from 3-point range. “We had a game plan to limit (Hall) and (Johnson), but Temple did a great job to counter us. They executed and found our weaknesses.”
Ky’Jsha Thompson added six points for Temple on 3-for-4 shooting. The Tem-Cats, who finished 12-for-19 from the free throw line and did not attempt a 3-point shot, will travel to Killeen Ellison on Tuesday to continue district play.
Gibbs led the Lady Roos with 22 points, and Alaysia Dye chipped in 11.