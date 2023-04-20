MONTGOMERY — Lake Belton wrapped up the two-day Class 5A Region III boys tournament Thursday at The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort in third place, notching the final spot in the state championships next month.
Broncos finish third at regional golf tourney, qualify for state
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton woman arrested for allegedly stealing packages in South Temple
- Baylor Scott & White to close its Temple RV park for patients
- Jeremy Cruz, Jr., age 25, of Temple, died April 5, 2023
- UPDATE: Police catch suspect in shooting near Temple College
- Louisiana woman arrested in Temple shooting
- Pioneer tribute: Log cabin originally built in 1840s restored near Lott
- Videos shown at Marks trial highlight concerns about victims
- Marks trial begins with testimony from victim’s mother
- Some home video deleted after 2 disappeared, witnesses testify during Marks trial
- 18,000 cows killed in dairy farm explosion