ROGERS — Mark Mullins has waited a quarter-century to have a coaching victory go on his record and not someone he’s working under.
The first one came in a convincing way against a longtime rival as the Academy Bumblebees ran away from Rogers 48-20 in the season opener for both Friday night at Merk Field.
“I’m blessed to have the group we have,” the longtime assistant said about his head coaching debut. “We wanted to celebrate at the end of this one. We knew they would struggle with our tempo, but we made a lot of mistakes and still have a long way to go.”
Meanwhile, Rogers had ample opportunity to put more points on the board but saw those chances repeatedly turned away inside the 10.
“I just didn’t call a good game in the red zone,” said Rogers coach Charlie Roten, whose team couldn’t punch it across on three occasions inside the 10. “I couldn’t tell what (the defense) was doing down there.”
In the meantime, Academy quarterback Kasey Mraz threw four touchdown passes while workhorse rusher Cavalli Nealy grinded out 178 yards on the ground to make life difficult for the Eagles.
One play into the game, the Bees were on the board as Mraz found Vincent Williams behind the Eagles’ secondary for a 71-yard touchdown to give Academy a 7-0 lead 18 seconds in.
Academy took a two-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter on another big play. This time it was Nealy sweeping along the Academy sideline for a 52-yard romp to the end zone at the 7-minute mark of the quarter.
Rogers controlled the ball for much of the first half but wasn’t rewarded much with points.
But the Eagles cut the lead in half on a five-play, 50-yard march. Quarterback Cooper Sisneroz set up an eventual score with a 27-yard scramble to the 15. Three plays later, Bryce Watson carried around the left end and beat defenders to the pylon for a 4-yard touchdown to make it a 14-7 game.
The Bees answered on the ensuing possession with a more traditional sustained drive, going 56 yards in seven plays. Mraz’s 17-yard keeper had the Bees on the 3. From there, Mraz pitched to Zane Clark who in turn flipped the ball into the end zone for an open Williams to put the Bees up 21-7, which carried into halftime.
Rogers came out of the second-half gate by getting back within a touchdown. Watson got loose on a 43-yard scoring jaunt just three plays in for a 21-13 margin.
Academy, however, answered by going 51 yards in seven plays, culminating in a 2-yard keeper by Mraz and a 28-13 score at the 7:20 mark of the third quarter.
The Bees cruised from there, scoring on their next two possessions. Mraz hit Clark in the middle of the end zone on a 26-yard strike. After defensive end Elijah Lavan picked off a Rogers option pitch, the Bees scored in the first minute of the fourth quarter on Mraz’s 4-yard jump pass to Luke Tomasek.
Another Rogers turnover led to the Bees’ final tally, with Clark taking a swing pass for 21 yards to the end zone.
The Eagles added a late score when reserve back Blayton Watkins rushed in from the 5.
“Our strength, speed and conditioning showed for us,” Mullins said. “Our defense played well and we capitalized on that. We haven’t turned the ball over yet. We were able to explore our (offensive) menu a little bit.”
Roten saw some positives, too.
“One game will not define us,” he said. “We played good football at times. We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and get better. We moved the ball well. We have to do a better job of tackling.”
ROGERS 48, ACADEMY 20
Academy 7 14 13 14 — 48
Rogers 0 7 6 70 — 20
Aca — Vincent Williams 71 pass from Kasey Mraz (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Aca — Cavalli Nealy 52 run (Sanderson kick)
Rog — Bryce Watson 4 run (Eric Gonzalez kick)
Aca — Williams 3 pass from Zane Clark (Sanderson kick)
Rog — Watson 43 run (kick failed)
Aca — Mraz 2 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Clark 26 pass from Mraz (run failed)
Aca — Luke Tomasek 4 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Clark 21 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Rog — Blayton Watkins 5 run (Gonzalez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Rog
First downs 15 19
Rushes-yards 39-245 43-317
Passing yards 169 38
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-15-0 1-6-0
Punts-average 3-42 2-35
Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-4
Penalties-yards 6-50 9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Nealy 21-178, Cartier Nealy 2-28, Mraz 9-24, Clark 2-13, Brian Grisson 3-2; Rogers: Sergio Reyna 7-87, Watson 8-78, Cooper Sisneroz 10-50, Abraham Hernandez 7-48, Watkins 3-25, Dylan Stowe 3-16, Kole Stephens 5-13.
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 11-14-0-166, Clark 1-1-0-3; Rogers: Sisneroz 1-5-0-38, Watson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Academy: Williams 5-97, Clark 3-53, Tomasek 3-16, Cav.Nealy 1-3; Rogers: Jacob McCormick 1-38.