Academy 34
Rockdale 27
ROCKDALE — Academy’s Luke Tomasek intercepted a pass at his goal line in the closing seconds, and the Bumblebees (5-4, 3-2) turned away the Rockdale Tigers (2-7, 1-4) to claim the final playoff berth out of a District 11-3A-I.
Academy quarterback Kasey Mraz, who finished with 161 yards passing and 157 rushing, had his third touchdown run of the night — a 52-yarder with 7:15 remaining — to give the Bees the 34-27 lead.
Rockdale reached the Academy 3-yard line in the final half-minute before Tomasek intercepted a Blaydn Barcak pass to seal the Bees’ win.
In addition to his three TD runs, Mraz also threw one scoring pass each to Zane Clark and Alex Lawton.
Barcak threw for 208 yards and four TDs — three to Gerren Marrero and one to Robert Owens.
ACADEMY 34, ROCKDALE 27
Academy 6 13 0 15 — 34
Rockdale 7 14 0 6 — 27
Aca — Zane Clark 29 pass from Kasey Mraz (kick failed)
Roc — Gerren Marrero 22 pass from Blaydn Barcak (Daniel Romero kick)
Roc — Robert Owens 24 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Aca — Mraz 5 run (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Roc — Marrero 22 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Aca — Alex Lawton 43 pass from Mraz (pass failed)
Aca — Mraz 1 run (Sanderson kick)
Roc — Marrero 17 pass from Barcak (pass failed)
Aca — Mraz 52 run (Luke Tomasek pass from Mraz)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Roc
First downs 17 19
Rushes-yards 23-201 27-85
Passing yards 161 208
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-13-0 16-22-1
Punts-average 1-27 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-55 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Mraz 13-157, Clayton Lawson 9-29, Scout Brazeal 1-15; Rockdale: Owens 11-55, Tim Grice 6-25, Barcak 8-5, Zeke Castro 2-0.
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 9-13-0-161; Rockdale: Barcak 16-21-1-208, Kemar Spencer 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Academy: Clark 3-56, Lawton 3-56, Brazeal 2-48, Lawson 1-1; Rockdale: Marrero 5-98, Owens 6-52, De’Andre Stephens 3-31, Riley Spears 2-27.
Holland 53
Schulenburg 33
SCHULENBURG — The Holland Hornets (5-4, 4-1) pounded out 390 yards rushing, getting 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries from Christian Michalek as they clinched a playoff berth for a sixth straight year by taking care of the Schulenburg Shorthorns (0-9, 0-5) in District 13-2A-I action.
Holland quarterback Desi Cantu added four rushing touchdowns on only six carries to go with 124 yards passing, and Ryan Steglich and Tyler Johnson each found the end zone once on the ground.
The Hornets led 27-12 at halftime after a 3-yard score by Cantu.
HOLLAND 53, SCHULENBURG 33
Holland 14 13 12 14 — 53
Schulenburg 0 12 7 14 — 33
Hol — Christian Michalek 4 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Desi Cantu 1 run (Arzola kick)
Sch — Jayse Janda 2 run (kick failed)
Hol — Cantu 1 run (kick failed)
Sch — Kenny Schramek 73 pass from Janda (run failed)
Hol — Cantu 3 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Cantu 1 run (run failed)
Sch — Nicolas Lopez 17 pass from Janda (Misael Cortez kick)
Hol — Ryan Steglich 5 run (kick failed)
Hol — Tyler Johnson 21 run (Arzola kick)
Sch — Rodney Walton 84 run (Cortez kick)
Sch — Janda 19 run (Cortez kick)
Hol — Michalek 14 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Sch
First downs 23 6
Rushes-yards 47-390 30-176
Passing yards 124 154
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-10-0 6-11-0
Punts-average 0 2-45.0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-2
Penalties-yards 3-40 8-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Michalek 13-177, Gavin Cruz 14-91, Steglich 6-59, Johnson 2-22, Trey Grinnan 2-15, Javier Hernandez 3-13, Cantu 6-12, Edgar De La Torre Gonzalez 1-1; Schulenburg: Walton 5-123, Janda 11-38, John Davis 10-10, Schramek 2-5, team 2-0.
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 9-10-0-124; Schulenburg: Janda 6-11-0-154.
RECEIVING — Holland: Grinnan 4-48, Michalek 1-29, Steglich 1-23, Johnson 1-16, Marc Grinnan 2-8; Schulenburg: Schramek 1-73, Walton 3-56, Lopez 1-17, Davis 1-8.
Granger 45
Milano 14
MILANO — DJ McClelland rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and added 91 yards receiving and a TD on three catches to help the Granger Lions (7-2, 3-1) dispatch the Milano Eagles (6-2, 2-2) in a District 13-2A-II game.
The win solidified an eighth consecutive postseason berth for Granger, which hosts area rival Bartlett to close the regular season next Friday.
McClelland hauled in a 69-yard scoring toss from quarterback Nathan Tucker to provide Granger with a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter as the Lions took a 31-point lead into the break.
Tucker scored on two runs of 32 yards and a 22-yarder, finishing with 72 yards rushing and three TDs to go with 173 yards on 10-of-15 passing and two scores.
Granger outgained Milano 412-193.
GRANGER 45, MILANO 14
Granger 14 17 7 7 — 45
Milano 0 0 7 7 — 14
Gra — Nathan Tucker 22 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — Tucker 32 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — DJ McClelland 69 pass from Tucker (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 9 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Valverde 24 field goal
Mil — 2 run
Gra — Tucker 32 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Evan Hutka 2 pass from Tucker (Valverde kick)
Mil — 8 run
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Mil
First downs 22 14
Rushes-yards 35-239 45-187
Passing yards 173 6
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-15-0 1-6-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 13-80 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: McClelland 15-100, Tucker 6-72, Jayven Diaz 5-28, Valverde 1-14, Lucas Matta 1-13, Jett Jolly 4-9, Trae Herrera 1-2, Chase Edwards 2-1.
PASSING — Granger: Tucker 10-15-0-173.
RECEIVING — Granger: McClelland 3-91, Evan Hutka 4-66, Tripp Wilkie 2-12, Diaz 1-4.
Marlin 32
Rosebud-Lott 18
MARLIN — Moses Fox carried the ball 20 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (6-3, 4-2) stay close, but they couldn’t make up a 13-point halftime deficit in falling to the Marlin Bulldogs (5-4, 5-1) in a District 8-2A-I game.
Fox also had an interception on defense for the Cougars, who got 69 yards rushing on 15 totes from DJ Hicks.
Hicks was 5-of-13 passing for 79 yards and an interception while Jamarquis Johnson caught three passes for 44 yards for Rosebud-Lott, which hosts Moody to close the regular season next week.
CTCS 56
NB Christian 22
Reagan Ragsdale rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns and added a score receiving to propel the Central Texas Christian Lions (7-2, 1-1) to an emphatic win over the New Braunfels Christian Wildcats (1-7, 0-2) in a TAPPS District 2-IV game.
Ragsdale scored on runs of 31, 18, 14, 6 and 10 yards in the first half while quarterback Cooper Smith threw for three TDs in that time, two that found Tristan Eanes and another that Ragsdale hauled in from 23 yards out to help the Lions to a 50-point halftime advantage.
Eanes finished with three receptions for 112 yards, scoring on touchdown throws of 31 yards and 78 yards from Smith, who was 6-of-10 passing for 163 yards.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 56,
NEW BRAUNFELS CHRISTIAN 22
NBCA 0 6 8 8 — 22
CTCS 21 35 0 0 — 56
CTCS — Reagan Ragsdale 31 run (Luke Chiles kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 18 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Tristan Eanes 31 pass from Cooper Smith (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 14 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 6 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Eanes 78 pass from Smith (Chiles kick)
NBCA — 80 fumble return (pass failed)
CTCS — Ragsdale 10 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 23 pass from Smith (Chiles kick)
NBCA — Parker Joseph 94 run (Joseph run)
NBCA — Joseph 5 pass (pass)
TEAM STATISTICS
NBCA CTCS
First downs 11 25
Rushes-yards 9-100 45-301
Passing yards 86 163
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-31-0 6-10-0
Punts-average 5-32.0 0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 5-34 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NBCA: Joseph 3-103, team 1-(-3); CTCS: Ragsdale 24-233, Austin Evans 11-50, Chiles 1-15, Ike Klimchuck 2-11, Ethan Chen 2-5, team 3-(-13).
PASSING — NBCA: Joseph 7-31-0-86; CTCS: Smith 6-10-0163.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Eanes 3-112, Ragsdale 1-23, Jacob Good 1-10.