BELTON — For four brisk innings, Tuesday’s Temple-Belton game was a tight affair of manufactured runs and defense.
However, a five-run fifth inning by Belton broke open the contest and propelled the Lady Tigers to a 7-3 victory over the Tem-Cats at Lady Tiger Field.
Much of the Lady Tigers’ boost came from the lower portion of the batting order.
“I liked it better when we (hit) on top of the ball instead of popping it up,” said Belton coach Rachel Reekstin, whose team improved to 10-10 overall and 7-4 in 12-6A play. “Our 5-9 hitters got us going.”
Indeed they did in the pivotal fifth inning with the game tied at 2. Freshman No. 8 hitter Ramsey Curran led off with a single, and Kaylee Jordan and McKenzie Drake followed with singles to load the bases. Pinch hitter Bryce Bourland reached on a throwing error that allowed two Lady Tigers to score, and Paige Nunes added a two-run single to make it a 6-2 game. Courtesy runner Aizlen Canava scored later on an error to give Belton a comfortable 7-2 cushion.
“That’s what happens when you make errors,” said Temple coach Le-Net Franklin, whose team is 9-20 and 2-9. “We’ve got to control what we can control. When you make an error, you just have to shake it off.”
Jordan went the distance in the circle for Belton, giving up six hits, striking out two and hitting one. Nadia Frausto took the loss in a complete-game performance for the Tem-Cats.
Temple got on top in the first when Chloe Prentiss was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored when Elise Munoz reached on a bunt single followed by an error.
Belton answered similarly in its half of the first when Jacci Myers reached on a bunt, stole second, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a Nunes groundout.
The Tem-Cats added another in the second when Frausto reached on an infield hit. Courtesy runner Jamie Jackson made her way around, eventually crossing the plate on a wild pitch.
Curran, who had two hits and two runs for Belton, led off the third with a double and scored on a Jordan single to tie it at 2.
Down five in the seventh, the Tem-Cats added a run when Kayla Quinteros drove home Jackson with a base hit.
Belton won the teams’ first meeting at Temple 3-1.
“We struggled against (Frausto) last time,” Reekstin said. “Once we got around the lineup one time, we started hitting on top of the ball and getting hits and making them field it.”