Belton at Lake baseball

Lake Belton catcher Ty Jackson tags out Belton's Caleb Kennedy at the plate in the Broncos' victory Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

With two teams that share a school district and feature plenty of players who grew up competing on the same youth league fields, the first baseball series between Lake Belton and Belton was about more than just the top spot in the District 22-5A race.