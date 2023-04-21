With two teams that share a school district and feature plenty of players who grew up competing on the same youth league fields, the first baseball series between Lake Belton and Belton was about more than just the top spot in the District 22-5A race.
It was also about bragging rights — and each team could lay claim to those no matter the outcome of Friday night’s dramatic end-cap to their two-game series that featured fast-paced work on the mound from both sides as well as more than a few defensive gems, not to mention some late-game heroics that arrived deep into the night.
In the end, it was Peyton Flanagan’s bases-loaded flare single over the top of Belton’s drawn-in infield that brought home Clint Beck in the bottom of the 10th inning that provided the ultimate difference in the Broncos’ 2-1 comeback win that lasted 2 hours and 34 minutes in front of a packed, boisterous house at Bronco Ballpark.
“Heck of a ballgame, right?” Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock said shortly after his team was presented with its third straight golden trophy by locking up the district’s No. 1 playoff seed and at least a share of the district title with its 16th consecutive win. “Great atmosphere, a lot of people in the stands, emotion, competitiveness, it had a lot. It was a low-scoring game, which didn’t surprise us. We knew that they were going to compete really hard, and they did. And it was a fantastic ballgame, just a really, really good high school baseball game.”
After trailing 1-0 since the first as fans from each side were treated to a tense pitcher’s duel from starters Mason Law and Easton Drake, the Broncos (22-5, 12-0) finally broke through to tie things in the sixth with Connor Bartz’s RBI double to left-center that scored Bryce Davis from first after he led off the frame with a walk.
It was the lone run Drake surrendered in 8 1/3 innings of work during which he scattered six hits and struck out six before finally being pulled in the ninth after reaching his pitch limit.
Law was just as sturdy, striking out 13 in seven-plus innings while giving up one run on four hits before he too was pulled after hitting his pitch count. Each pitcher walked only one.
In the end, it was relievers Bartz for Lake and Reese Rumfield for Belton (14-11, 10-2) who closed out things much like they did during the Broncos’ 5-1 victory in Tuesday’s meeting.
Bartz struck out five in three innings and worked around Bryan Little’s two-out double down the left-field line in the 10th, getting out of the jam when he snagged Mason Ramm’s liner right back at him.
Lake then got to work in its half as Beck and Davis drew back-to-back walks off Rumfield to start the frame, after which Cameron Bartz struck out and Connor Bartz was intentionally walked to load the bases for Flanagan.
“That’s exactly what I talked to the guys about after was just telling them how extremely proud I was of them. They fought to the end and you can’t ask for anything else other than that,” said Belton head coach Mark Krueger, whose team took the early 1-0 edge when Gage Rinehart laced a two-out, two-strike single into right to plate Rumfield, who had singled.
Rinehart finished 2-for-4 to lead the Tigers’ five-hit output, while Connor Bartz and Brandon Bell each had two hits out of Lake’s seven.
Belton struck first in their opening at-bat, scratching out one run on two hits in the first. With Rumfield (single) and Caleb Kennedy (fielder’s choice) both in scoring position following a double-steal, Rinehart laced a two-out, two-strike single into right to plate Rumfield.
Lake right fielder Mason Gerrard helped minimize the damage with a splendid defensive play when his throw home to catcher Ty Jackson beat Kennedy to the plate, and Jackson applied the tag for the final out.
The Broncos left their second runner on base in as many innings in their half of the second when Bell buried a deep shot into the right-field corner for a triple, though Drake quickly recovered, getting Beck to fly out to right to end the threat.
Law retired eight straight Belton hitters, half of which came on strikeouts, from the second through fourth frames until Rinehart got back at it in his second at-bat when he lifted a one-hop double off the right-center fence.
Rinehart advanced to third on a balk, but Law got Brandon Anderson swinging on a breaking ball to record his sixth strikeout to end the threat.
Rinehart followed in the bottom of the frame by doing his best Gerrard impression when he gathered Malaki McGehee’s one-out single into the left-center gap and fired a rope into second base to catch McGehee trying to stretch it into extra bases. Drake then got Gerrard to ground out to Gage Flores at second to keep things at 1-0 going into the fifth.
That’s when Belton’s Jacob Quigley dropped a leadoff single into right, though no damage was done after Law worked back-to-back strike outs, then got Ramm to ground into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
Drake set the Broncos down in order for the third straight inning in their half.
After Law fanned the side in the top of the sixth, Lake nine-hole hitter Davis worked a full-count walk to lead off the bottom half and give the Broncos their first base runner since the second inning and also spark their game-tying efforts.
Each team left runners stranded in the eighth, with the Broncos getting consecutive two-out singles from Bartz and Flanagan before Drake coaxed McGehee into a fly out to escape.
After Bartz retired the Tigers in order in the top of the ninth, Drake finally reached his pitch count after getting Gerrard to fly out to start the bottom of the frame. Rumfield relieved and promptly retired each hitter he faced to keep the tally knotted up.
Lake will host Killeen Ellison at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of a two-game set, while Belton travels to Killeen for a 7 p.m. game to start its regular season-ending series with the Kangaroos. The 22-5A schedule concludes next Friday.