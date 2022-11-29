UMHB notebook-quarterfinal

KJ Miller (7) and No. 3 UMHB will try to take the next step toward defending their national title Saturday at home against No. 20 Bethel.

BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor is one of only eight NCAA Division III programs that will be playing football when the calendar turns to December, and yet Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon is waiting for his team to hit its peak.

