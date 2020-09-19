While most adults these days make an effort to limit teenagers’ screen time, it might be best to just let Temple’s Taurean York carry on about his business.
It’s not Netflix on his Chromebook or whatever electronic device is available. Maybe, once in a while, he admits, he’ll click on a YouTube video. But, way more often than not, whether it’s an opponent’s highlights or his own footage, the Wildcats’ standout sophomore linebacker is submerged in film.
“It’s what I spend most of my free time doing,” York said. “I guess you can say I like watching film.”
So much so, in fact, that if his sought-after scouting clips aren’t in his possession by a certain time every Saturday, coaches are going to hear from him via phone call or text message.
“He studies everything,” fifth-year Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
That’s probably because for as far back as York can remember, he always has been eager to do his part for the Wildcats.
As he puts it, “It was Temple or bust.”
York said he was 4 years old when he saw his first game in Wildcat Stadium and remembers so desperately wanting to be on the field. He asked his parents if he could go help the team as it took on Killeen Ellison. The answer, of course, was no. Flash forward just 10 years to July 9, 2019 — he pinpointed the date exactly, something York does quite a bit when recalling important moments of his young career — when, a month after turning 14, he was asked to join the varsity team as a starting linebacker.
This time he could answer for himself, and it was yes.
By the end of his freshman season during which the Wildcats went 8-3 and shared a league championship, York had a team-high 80 tackles, the recognition of District 12-6A’s defensive newcomer of the year and an even greater desire to be better for the blue front, white back in Year 2.
“He tries to be a champion in anything he does. If there is anything he thinks he can do to get better, you don’t have to go tell him that. He’s already doing it,” Stewart said. “He’s the consummate leader. He’s got 35-year-old maturity in a 15-year-old body.”
That’s an apt description of a teenager already equipped with a firm hold on time-management, responsibility and what it means to be a self-starter. York makes sure to finish most of his school work while on campus so he can maximize the hour or so he has left after returning home from practice close to 8 p.m., eating and showering before a strict, self-imposed bedtime of 10 p.m. He also possesses a noticeably measured and highly thought out formula for maintaining, and even increasing, his success rate.
“I’m not (6-foot-2), 6-3, 6-4. I’m just another 5-11, 205-pound linebacker,” York said. “But just understanding the game and understanding the concepts, that’s what separates me from most. I know a lot of people who are 6-3, 6-4 that aren’t going to put in as much work because they are naturally gifted. They’re not going to watch film how I’m watching film. I know I have to do extra stuff because I’m not as gifted as them.”
Some of that extra stuff shows up on the practice field, like when York spoils his team’s offensive play call by shouting out the exact route the receiver is about to run based on the way that player is positioned. It’s appreciated on the defensive side of the ball, not as much on the other.
“(Offensive coordinator Josh) Sadler’s like, ‘You know our signals.’ And (York) will say, ‘No. He just lines up a little bit wider when he does it,’” Stewart shared of one such instance. “He reminds me of (former Temple quarterback) Chad President as far as the mental capacity to understand football.”
York made the most out of the unexpected halt to high school athletics when the coronavirus pandemic first impeded upon everyday life. From about the time in-person learning and spring ball was officially canceled until June 8, when student-athletes and coaches were allowed to reunite, York was up at 4 a.m. for the first of three daily workouts, packing on 20 pounds of muscle.
He’ll take that bigger frame, a year’s worth of varsity experience that allowed him to find his voice as a leader much like he was as a middle schooler at Travis Science Academy and the never-flinching zest for Temple football into the Wildcats’ season opener Friday night against Longview at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“Last year, I wouldn’t say I was soft-spoken but I wasn’t the leader I was at Travis,” York said. “Now, I feel that eighth-grade stuff coming back and I’m ready to lead.”