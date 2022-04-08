KATY — For the second straight playoff game, Lake Belton conceded the first goal. This time, however, the Lady Broncos’ familiar fight didn’t amount to a comeback.
Lumberton tallied twice in a 4-minute span late in the first half to put Lake Belton in catch-up mode, and the Lady Broncos’ second-half charge to make up the difference came up empty in an eventual 3-0 loss Friday in a Class 4A Region III semifinal at Legacy Stadium.
“They are a great team, and that’s what I told the girls. We lost to a team that can make it to the state finals. If you’re going to go out to anyone, you want to go out to someone like that,” said Lake Belton head coach Jamie Tibbetts, whose team overcame a 1-0 deficit last week against Lorena for a 5-1 win.
“But, we started the first half slow. I think we played outstanding in the second half. I think if we would have started that way, it would have been a different game.”
Lumberton (20-3-1) advanced to the Region III final today against Bay City, which knocked out Burnet in the day’s first semifinal 1-0.
Lake Belton closed its second campaign at 27-2, including its first district championship and another fourth-round appearance. Lady Broncos supporters applauded players as they ascended a set of metal stairs to the concourse. There were some tears, but the group will be back for another run. Maybe, a third time will be the charm.
“Just try to look on to the offseason and be proud of what you accomplished this year,” Tibbetts said. “I mean, 27-2, you can’t ask for a much better record from your team.”
For nearly 30 minutes of the first half, the game had little to make anyone uneasy. Possession was about even, perhaps a slight nod to Lumberton, and the action mostly remained in the midfield. But with the wind at their backs, the Lady Raiders went from intricate attempts at creating opportunities in close to taking shots from distance.
It paid off when Mandi Boudreaux’s left-footed strike from just outside the penalty box — about 20 yards from the target — zipped into the top-right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Four minutes later, Sydney Bassa’s deflected shot into the area bounced one too many times between Lady Broncos defenders, and Anna Mae Holeman sprinted in to poke one past Lake Belton keeper Madison Ortiz for a 2-0 advantage.
“To make an adjustment from building in front of the box and gaining players to just hitting rockets comes down to the individual,” Lumberton coach Jason Hopson said. “So, they just took it upon themselves that they were going to start taking shots. And the more shots they were able to get off, the more confident they got.”
The Lady Broncos had five corner kicks, four shots on goal — a pair by Ella Wheeless and one each from Tristen Oliphant and Macee Braford — and plenty of other promising forward movement aided by Abrie Orozco, Macey Weber and Samantha Grimaldo in the second half as they tried to breakthrough against the Lady Raiders’ back line and goalie Hannah Breaux.
The effort didn’t yield the results, and Bassa put away the match with a 77th-minute goal.
“We haven’t played a team all year that played a 3-5-2, so we really had to go to work,” said Hopson, whose squad is the only opponent to hold Lake Belton scoreless this season. “We had to do a lot of film study and we had to do a lot of work in practice.”
Ortiz finished with 12 saves and Breaux five. The Lady Raiders had the edge in shots on goal 17-5 and corner kicks 7-5.
“I think we just got a little bit tired,” Tibbetts said. “We had great chances and their keeper made some saves. If we had started that earlier, we definitely would’ve been able to put something away.”