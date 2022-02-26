WEATHERFORD — The Region V tournament-bound Temple College basketball teams closed out the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference regular season Saturday with road victories over Weatherford.
The Lady Leopards (18-10, 10-6) led off the doubleheader with a 67-60 win that clinched their spot in the postseason. Jordyn Carter had 29 points to lead TC in its fourth straight victory.
The Leopards (20-10, 8-6), who wrapped up an undefeated 18-0 mark at home this season Friday, already had their tournament berth in order. They overcame a slow start Saturday against the Coyotes en route to a 73-68 win, their first conference triumph on the road this season.
The Region V tournament begins Wednesday at Wolfforth Frenship, when the Lady Leopards will play at 3 p.m. against an undetermined opponent. The men’s opener is yet to be determined.