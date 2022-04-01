HEWITT — Belton saw its standout season come to a close Friday, when Mansfield escaped Midway’s Panther Stadium by advancing to the playoffs’ fourth round after posting a 3-2 advantage in penalty kicks in a Class 6A Region II girls soccer quarterfinal.
After the teams were scoreless through regulation and overtime, Belton missed its first two penalty kicks. Mansfield scored three straight, two of which the Lady Tigers matched before they missed again to end it.
Mansfield (22-2-1) advanced to face Klein in next week’s regional tournament.
Belton’s season came to a close after winning 16 consecutive matches in a streak dating to Jan. 25.
Despite maintaining possession for a majority of the first half, Mansfield did not find the back of the net as Belton sophomore goalkeeper Mallory Bankhead delivered multiple crucial saves. The Lady Tigers found their offensive rhythm in the second half but were held scoreless for just the third time all season.
The trend continued in overtime as Bankhead collected saves while several Belton shots were denied.
The Lady Tigers finally got a shot past Mansfield’s goalkeeper when Ava Itz scored on their third penalty kick, and teammate Darbi Corder followed with a successful attempt. A miss, however, on Belton’s final attempt secured its fate.
The outcome ended Belton’s season in the third-round PKs for the second consecutive season and concluded the careers of four seniors — Daysha Thomas, Sara Navarro, Madeline Fournier and Corder.
Belton has plenty of talent to build around, though, with key juniors Makenna Morrow, America Villegas, Jareli Reyes and Allie Angel along with five sophomores and six freshmen from this season’s roster.