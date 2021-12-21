KILLEEN — Moments after Belton cruised to a 29-point victory over Killeen to open the District 12-6A schedule Tuesday afternoon, Tigers head coach Jason Fossett emerged from the locker room and sized up what’s ahead for his team.
“Looking across the district today, Ellison and Shoemaker was a one-point game. Temple and Copperas Cove played a close game to the end. All the games are going to be close,” he said. “We are capable of finishing anywhere from first through eighth, and that is a little scary. But it is good to know we have a chance. Opportunity is there, but we are going to have to really work for it.”
Belton led almost the entire content Tuesday en route to a 68-39 victory behind a series of scoring surges spearheaded by starting forward TJ Johnson.
After Kangaroos sophomore Jaiden Moore opened the contest with a corner 3-pointer, Johnson recorded seven of his game-high 27 points as the Tigers (15-2) responded with a 12-0 outburst and never trailed again.
Killeen (3-13) pulled within 14-11 with a 7-2 run bridging the first and second quarters before Belton scored 15 straight points, and the Kangaroos never threatened to make a comeback.
In time, however, Killeen first-year head coach Walt Harris believes his team will react.
“A lot of my guys are just now getting this experience because this is their first time to play at the varsity level of competition,” he said. “So when we get hit in the mouth, we have to learn to immediately respond to it.
“This was actually a good learning experience for us, and we are going to keep progressing and growing from it.”
Johnson, who finished with six rebounds, was responsible for 14 of the Tigers’ 19 second-quarter points. Belton took a 31-14 advantage into halftime and began the third period with 14 consecutive points.
The gap widened to 36 points at 62-26 thanks to the Tigers’ 13-2 run to start the fourth quarter, setting the stage for Killeen to close the game with a 13-6 surge that included 10 straight points for the Kangaroos.
Starting forward Travis Johnson, a junior, posted all seven of his points in the fourth to go with eight rebounds for Killeen, and teammate Warren Fleming also had seven points.
Six players scored at least five points for the Tigers to complement Johnson’s 10-of-22 shooting performance. While Fossett believes it will take a more balanced offensive approach to be successful in district, he appreciates having a go-to scorer when necessary.
“It is definitely nice to have that option,” Fossett said. “He showed how good he is today. He’s a four-year varsity starter who is going to play Division I college basketball. Early on when possessions were low, he came through big for us. He made some buckets that opened things up for everyone else.”
Now the Tigers turn their attention toward reaching a tournament championship for the third time this season as district play halts for the holiday until Jan. 4.
After winning the Cedar Creek tournament title and falling in the final of the San Antonio ISD event, Belton will take part in the two-day Hays Consolidated tournament that starts next Tuesday.
When the district schedule resumes, the Tigers will attempt to remain atop the standings as they host Temple in the first of 13 consecutive district games to conclude the regular season.
“I want to get in a routine,” Fossett said. “I want to have a chance to really prepare for opponents because up until now, it has just been going so fast with tournaments going on.
“It’s going to be nice to get in the routine of playing every Tuesday and Friday and knowing exactly what we are doing every day.”