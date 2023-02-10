Byron Collins recalled watching Quentin Johnston and Temple make the playoffs during the 2019-20 season and wanting to follow in similar footsteps.
Collins was a freshman then. He’s a senior now. The Wildcats haven’t been back to the postseason since.
However, they had the chance to change that Friday night, and Collins’ emphatic one-handed slam dunk — a salute in some way to Temple’s former high-flying star Johnston, who will hear his named called on NFL draft day in April — put a bow on a 64-49 victory over visiting Bryan that clinched third place in District 12-6A and the sought-after playoff berth.
“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been waiting four years. I watched when Quentin Johnston was here, making big moves and making it to the playoffs, and I always wanted to go. So, it’s surreal,” said Collins, who finished with 15 points as the Wildcats avenged a 63-61 loss last month to the Vikings.
“It’s our last home game,” Collins added after plenty of hugs and handshakes from family members. “We had to show out and give it our all.”
That the Wildcats (17-14, 6-5) did, especially in the fourth quarter when they outscored Bryan (15-16, 3-8) by 12 to cap an eventful senior night that began with recognition of Collins, Jaylon Hall, Jaydon Hall, Kiron Williams, DeAndre Jackson, Amaree Sewell, Deshaun Brundage and Daniel Green.
“Those eight seniors, they contribute in so many ways. We didn’t play our best game in the first half, but I challenged them at halftime. I said ‘Guys, seniors, it’s got to be on you. Let’s go,’” Temple head coach Joey Martin said. “It took to the fourth quarter but they stepped up big. I’m really proud of those guys, on senior night, to do it at home and get us back in the playoffs.”
Jaylon Hall posted a team-high 17 points, 11 of them in the second half when Temple shot 50 percent from the field (15-of-30) after a 36.4-percent showing in the first half. Freshman Houston Martin contributed eight points, including a banked-in 3-pointer during a 9-0 run that finally separated the Wildcats from the Vikings midway through the final period.
TJ Johnson had 20 points for Bryan, which is 0-6 after beating Temple on Jan. 17. Chris Maxey added 10 points before fouling out with 5:09 to go in the fourth.
“It means a lot to us, really. It’s been, what, three, four years, since we went,” Jaylon Hall said. “It feels good. I’m really excited about it.”
Neither team led by more than six points through three quarters. The Vikings were up 14-13 after the first and the Wildcats, after going in front for the first time following Jaylon Hall’s 3-pointer with 3:52 left in the second, took a narrow 23-22 advantage into halftime.
Bryan went up 28-25 following a Maxey bucket about 4 minutes into the third, a deficit erased by Temple with eight in a row that featured back-to-back three-point plays by Jaylon Hall and Collins that made it 33-28.
The Wildcats led 37-34 going to the fourth, which had four lead changes through the first 3½ minutes before the Wildcats pressed on the gas and pulled away.
“We just had to execute, make more shots, get rebounds, play defense,” Jaylon Hall said.
Temple closes the regular season at Pflugerville Weiss on Tuesday before embarking on the program’s first playoff journey in three years — an accomplishment the Wildcats and their fans celebrated on the court Friday with plenty of pictures.
“We’re sitting right about where we thought we’d be sitting. I’m excited about it. The kids are excited about it,” Joey Martin said. “Hopefully that keeps us rolling as the future comes around.”