BELTON — Sitting atop the standings and facing a one-win team, there was an opportunity for Belton to let human nature take over and put together a lackluster performance, but the Tigers didn’t take the bait.
With only Killeen Chaparral separating the Tigers from playing for the District 11-5A-II championship next week, Belton needed just 16 snaps in the first half to post 265 total yards and 42 consecutive points on its way to a 63-6 victory over the Bobcats at Tiger Field.
“No matter what Chaparral’s record is or what is going on in their season, it is always important to come out and just play the best we can,” said Belton sophomore defensive lineman Ethan Ash, who returned a fumble for a touchdown to cap the first-half outburst. “If we let up and do something stupid, then it could turn into a bad game for all of us, and the coaching staff doesn’t want that.
“We want to play fluidly. We want to play perfectly, and we want to have a great game all the way around.”
In the first half, Belton crossed the goal line on all five of its possessions while limiting the Bobcats, who were coming off the program’s inaugural win against Pflugerville Connally last week, to just 89 yards. Chaparral’s first four drives ended in turnovers.
“The kids were hungry,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “It felt like a long time since we had played with that bye week (last week), so they were really hungry and just executed flawlessly. That is what we should do. Any coach will say that they want their team to get better each week, and we definitely got better this week.”
Chaparral fumbled away the game’s opening possession two snaps into the contest, and junior lineman Ethan Arendall recovered the ball for Belton (7-2, 5-0 District 11-5A-II), setting up a three-play scoring drive punctuated by sophomore Shaun Snapp’s 17-yard touchdown run.
Less than 5 minutes later, Tigers junior quarterback Ty Brown found tight end Diego Coleman for a 23-yard touchdown and — after the Bobcats’ third consecutive turnover on an interception by Luke Flores — Snapp scored again on a 40-yard to inflate Belton’s cushion to 21-0 just 12 seconds into the second quarter.
The Tigers had the ball for just 2:48 for the rest of the half but posted 21 more points on senior LJ Underwood’s 9-yard run, Snapp’s third touchdown of the half on a 3-yard run and Ash’s 13-yard fumble return.
Belton’s lead grew to 49-0 when senior running back Nijyl McLeod scored on a 6-yard run with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter, before Chaparral (1-9, 1-5) finally got on the scoreboard.
Freshman running back Kenneth Johnson, who finished with a game-high 104 yards rushing, accounted for 83 yards on the Bobcats’ drive that was capped by his 18-yard touchdown run, but their 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Belton tacked on rushing scores by junior running back Jay Burrola and senior backup quarterback Jake Stout.
“We just have a real strong running game,” said Snapp, who had with a team-high 89 yards rushing on six carries. “We’ve got three running backs who can come up big for us, and it makes for a really good rotation. Then, our line is playing really well and opening up holes for us.”
Behind Snapp and Underwood, who had 77 yards on four carries, Belton accumulated 429 total yards — its fourth consecutive 400-yard showing.
Only Waco University (5-4, 4-1) stands between the Tigers and sole possession of the district title, and Ash is embracing the opportunity.
“It feels amazing to be in this position,” he said. “I’m a sophomore starting, and this is what I want. I will do anything to get it. That is our title, and we will get it next week.”
BELTON 63, KILLEEN CHAPARRAL 6
Chaparral 0 0 6 0 — 6
Belton 14 28 7 14 — 63
Bel — Shaun Snapp 17 run (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bel — Diego Coleman 23 pass from Ty Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Snapp 40 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — LJ Underwood 9 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Snapp 3 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Ethan Ash 13 fumble return (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Nijyl McLeod 6 run (Chrisman kick)
Cha — Kenneth Johnson 18 run (run failed)
Bel — Jay Burrola 5 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Jake Stout 11 run (Chrisman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cha Bel
First downs 10 17
Rushes-yards 49-205 26-317
Passing yards 0 112
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-1-1 6-9-0
Punts-average 2-26.5 1-36.0
Fumbles-lost 8-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-55 9-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Chaparral: Johnson 11-104, Marc Anderson 13-83, Javier Smith 4-28, Ismond Ware 4-7, Elijah Coleman 6-5, De’Aireion Littlejohn 4-4, Efeosa Edomwandagbon 2-(-4), Joel Secrist 4-(-6), Dylan Thomas 1-(-16); Belton: Snapp 6-89, Underwood 4-77, Burrola 10-60, Brown 1-41, Rayshaun Peoples 1-18, Stout 1-11, Mason Ramm 1-10, McLeod 1-6, Slade LeBlanc 1-5.
PASSING — Chaparral: Secrist 0-1-1-0; Belton: Brown 4-5-0-59, LeBlanc 2-4-0-53.
RECEIVING — Belton: McLeod 1-36, LeBlanc 1-23, Coleman 1-23, Peoples 1-17, Underwood 1-9, Luke Flores 1-4.