Even when the score is indicative of the outcome, the opportunity to hustle remains throughout.
The Temple College Lady Leopards continued to compete and hang around within striking distance for a time before finally falling to Blinn 87-67 on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at TC Gym.
Temple fell to 4-2 on the year, with the only two losses coming at the hands of Blinn within the span of a week. The Lady Buccaneers improved to 7-0.
“I thought we played hard even until the end,” TC coach Amber Taylor said. “That’s what you ask kids to do.”
From the opening stages of the game, it appeared the Lady Leopards could perhaps turn the tables on the Lady Buccaneers from the previous meeting.
TC took off on a 6-1 run behind buckets from Kennedi Green and went up 10-5 with the help of Jordyn Carter and Leilani Wimbish-Gray getting involved in the point production. Half of the first quarter went by before Blinn connected on its first field goal — a 3-pointer by Hannah Humphrey.
“It’s like we played them last time,” Taylor said. “We jumped on them early and they came back.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Leopards, Blinn followed with a barrage of buckets over the rest of the quarter. After trailing 12-7, Blinn went on a 14-5 run to finish the first. The Lady Leopards did, however, score the final five points of the quarter — points from Carter, Mochieyeveon Hobbs and Kamani Jones — to pull within 21-17.
“Basketball is a game of runs and they made theirs,” Taylor said. “And we got beat on the offensive boards.”
Blinn didn’t let up and outscored the Lady Leopards 23-12 in the second period, primarily propelled by an 11-point second-quarter output by Makayla Patterson, lifting the Lady Buccaneers to a 44-29 halftime lead.
The Lady Leopards cut into the gap midway through the third by scoring on eight of nine possessions. Jasmyn Studamire sparked the effort that brought TC within 11 points on three occasions in the third, getting loose inside for three buckets.
Blinn, however, held TC in check and pulled out to a 20-point lead by getting 3s from Humphrey and Telisha Brown along with a traditional three-point play by Tiffany Tullis. The Lady Buccaneers carried a 66-46 lead into the final 10 minutes, and the Lady Leopards managed to keep pace at that margin until the end.
Carter, a sophomore guard from Austin Crockett, led all scorers with 20 points. She was followed by teammates Green and Studamire with 14 and 12 =, respectively.
Patterson led the way for Blinn with 19 points, with Humphrey close behind at 18.
Temple will be on the road for a game Thursday against North American University.