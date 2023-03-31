KILLEEN — Lake Belton’s Chandler Cooke had rounds of 77 and 72 this week for a 149 total that earned him the District 22-5A individual gold as the Broncos captured the team crown at Stonetree Golf Club.
Cooke finishes first; Broncos, Tigers advance out of 22-5A golf tourney
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
