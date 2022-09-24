ABILENE — Locked in a back-and-forth affair that was headed toward becoming a shootout, Mary Hardin-Baylor turned over Hardin-Simmons twice for touchdowns in a stretch of three plays and flipped the 28th installment of their rivalry series on its head.
UMHB got scoop-and-scores from sophomore linebackers Johnny Smith-Rider and Durand Hill as part of a 20-point outburst late in the second quarter, and the fifth-ranked Crusaders dominated the second half on their way to a 50-20 victory over the sixth-ranked Cowboys on Saturday night at Shelton Stadium.
“It was just about being in the right spot at the right time and making plays,” Smith-Rider said. “We were never worried. We trust each other and trust the game plan. It always feels great to win in Abilene.”
After Kevi Evans hauled in a 74-yard TD throw from Gaylon Glyn to put HSU (2-1, 0-1 American Southwest Conference) up 20-16 with 4:36 left in the first half, UMHB (3-1, 2-0) took control with three touchdowns in a span of 45 seconds.
KJ Miller returned the ensuing kickoff to the Cowboys 3-yard line to set up Kyle King’s 4-yard TD pass to Brandon Jordan. On the next snap from scrimmage, Smith-Rider scooped up Noah Garcia’s fumble and returned it 25 yards to the end zone and — two snaps later — Hill capped the scoring surge when he returned Glyn’s fumble 33 yards for a touchdown that gave UMHB a 36-20 lead that stood going into halftime.
“I was just doing what I do best, trying to start that spark for my team when we were down,” Miller said of his long kickoff return that gave the Crusaders the initial boost in the game-turning sequence. “It’s what I always try to do — make a play out there.”
The Cowboys struck first, using a long return of the opening kickoff and three Garcia runs — the last from 12 yards out — to move out front 6-0 only 1:20 in. The Crusaders pulled even by the end of the first quarter with Anthony Avila field goals of 30 and 21 yards sandwiched around Omari Frazier’s interception of a Glyn pass and return to the Cowboys 4.
The teams then traded TDs early in the second quarter. HSU went back on top when the speedy Evans got behind the UMHB defense to catch Glyn’s 43-yard scoring pass, and UMHB tied it again at 13-all with King’s 44-yard TD throw to Jerry Day at the 12:26 mark.
The Crusaders cashed in a Garcia fumble for Avila’s 23-yard field goal before Evans got loose again for his second long scoring reception prior to UMHB’s 20-point surge.
“After that first quarter, we got a couple of strips and we kind of settled in and our defensive line controlled the game. We really got control of everything and knew where things were going,” Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon said. “Their running backs are really good, and our guys got off blocks and made tackles.”
UMHB took the second-half kickoff and squelched any hopes of an HSU comeback with a 12-play, 85-yard march for Kenneth Cormier’s 2-yard scoring plunge.
And with the Cowboys offense stymied by the Crusaders’ defensive front for all of the second half, Cormier’s 3-yard TD run made it 50-20 with 2:56 left in the third and sent many of the home fans scurrying toward the exits.
“Our offensive line took the challenge and stepped up to the plate tonight. That’s where the game was won and lost. We were able to throw the ball and run the ball,” said Harmon, whose team hosts Austin College next Saturday afternoon. “It was great to see that, to put the emphasis on our O-line and our backs and see those guys be so physical.”
King was 21-of-31 for 337 yards passing, Cormier had 85 yards rushing and Aphonso Thomas added 77 on the ground as the Crusaders churned out 513 total yards.
The Cowboys, who came in averaging 514.5 yards per game, were limited to only 306 and turned over the ball four times.
“That’s football. You have to play all four quarters,” Miller said. “We had to do what we came here for — win the game.”