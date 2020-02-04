BELTON — The young Belton Tigers had playoff aspirations early in District 12-6A play before several injuries and three straight losses dented their postseason hopes.
Things didn’t get any better for Belton on Tuesday night, when league leader and No. 4-ranked Killeen Ellison rolled to an 81-45 victory.
“They are by far the best team in our district, if not the region” Belton coach Jason Fossett said of the Eagles. “(Ellison coach Alberto Jones) does a good job, and it’s one of the best teams he’s had at Ellison.”
The Tigers (20-12, 4-8) kept pace with the Eagles (28-4, 13-0) early, even leading 7-3 after TJ Johnson drained a 3-pointer with 3:39 to play in the first quarter.
That’s when Jones took a timeout to regroup his troops.
“We’ve been doing that a lot lately,” Jones said of the slow start. “Especially in the second half of district, we’ve been just going through the motions at times. But I like where we are at, and I felt we’d come out ready to play.”
Ellison went on a 11-2 run out of the timeout to end the quarter with a 14-9 lead. The Eagles widened the gap to 38-17 by halftime, limiting the Tigers to just one field goal in the second quarter — a basket by Ben Jones that ended a 10-0 run by the Eagles — and taking advantage of six Belton turnovers. The Tigers other six points in the period came at the free throw line from Johnson, who led all players with 18 points.
“I thought the first quarter, we did a decent job controlling the tempo a little bit,” Fossett said. “But when you start turning the ball over against those guys, they are really good and it snowballs.”
It didn’t help that Belton’s Tyson Pine picked up his third foul early in the second quarter, forcing Fossett to sit him for the rest of the half and turn to his bench that consisted of three players who had spent part of the season on the junior varsity squad.
“You have young kids out there, and the speed of the game is a lot different,” Fossett said. “You take guys that have been on JV and play them against the No. 4 team in state, it’s a whole different ballgame.”
Belton travels to Waco on Friday to take on the last-place Lions in a game Fossett hopes will change the Tigers’ momentum.
“We haven’t played real well,” he said. “We have to put together a game we play well. Waco is a team we can compete with. We beat them when they came here, but it’s two different teams. It’s winnable. We just have to give ourselves a chance to complete.
The Eagles, who were led by Jamyron Keller and Jevone Walker with 12 points each, have bigger aspirations than just reaching the playoffs.
“We had goals to start the season,” Jones said. “We’ve accomplished one of those goals, getting to the playoffs. Hopefully, another win will get us the goal of a district title, but this team has loftier goals.”