BELTON — There were long stretches Saturday afternoon when it seemed like Texas-Dallas couldn’t miss. And all the while on the other end of the floor, the Comets contested almost every shot Mary Hardin-Baylor put up.
It was a potent combination that spelled doom for the Crusaders’ nine-game winning streak.
UT-Dallas shot 51 percent from the field — including 45 percent from 3-point range — and UMHB never strung together enough stops to make a second-half run during an 89-77 loss to the Comets at Mayborn Campus Center.
It was the first defeat for the Crusaders (10-2, 2-1 American Southwest Conference) since a setback to Guilford in North Carolina on Nov. 15, and it dropped them into a tie for second place in the early stages of the ASC West Division race.
“It gets frustrating when the other team shoots like they did today,” said UMHB senior forward Kendal Little, who had a team-high 15 points. “That’s when we have to anchor down on defense and rotate and get to our spots and give the best effort we can on defense every trip down the floor.”
Little’s production came on 6-of-11 shooting on a day in which two of the Crusaders’ biggest offensive threats — junior guard Sam Moore and senior guard Logan Hicks — combined to go 4-of-26 from the floor.
“We had more offensive rebounds than them, fewer turnovers and more steals. We had some numbers that were in our favor, but certain guys have to score,” UMHB coach Ken DeWeese said.
The Crusaders led by seven points about 8 minutes in, before the Comets started heating up and built a 37-33 advantage heading into the break.
Following a 46-percent shooting performance in the first half, UT-Dallas shot 58 percent (15-of-26) after intermission. Seven points from senior guard Jalen Weber in a span of about 90 seconds stretched the Comets’ lead to 51-40 with 14:27 remaining, and UMHB got as close as eight only once over the final 12 minutes.
Weber finished with a game-high 23 points. Senior post Hans Burwitz added 18 points, Kolton Pruitt chipped in 12, and Xavier Ferrell had 10 for UT-Dallas (9-3, 3-0), which went 12-of-27 from beyond the arc.
“I thought our defense was all the key,” Comets coach Terry Butterfield said. “(UMHB) has some tremendously talented kids. We had to really guard them, and I thought we had some luck doing that a lot of the time.
“We have some good parts. We know Hans and Jalen have to be good for us every night, but we’re starting to have some other guys emerge as well.”
Casey Armour had 13 points, and Moore and Joseph Mitchell — in his first action of the season — added 10 each for UMHB, which was 27-of-78 (35 percent) from the field.
“(UT-Dallas) was in rhythm. They had people in rhythm who weren’t supposed to be in rhythm,” DeWeese said. “It was just one of those things. They were and we weren’t.”
The Crusaders’ first chance to bounce back will be in the opener of a long two-game road trip that starts Thursday night in Jackson, Miss., against Belhaven and continues next Saturday at Louisiana College.
“We have a really unenjoyable road trip coming up,” DeWeese said. “On Thursday night and Saturday afternoon, we’ll learn a lot about our guys.”