Players mostly are always revved up for season openers. Week 1 marks the culmination of hours upon hours of practice and training finally borne to fruition in a game setting, in which they can test themselves against an opponent for the first time.
As kickoff nears, adrenaline builds until it reaches a crescendo. Not much more motivation is needed from there.
It’s a point that Belton’s Dante Martinez should have no trouble reaching tonight in Pflugerville. In fact, he’s been anticipating this moment for nearly a year.
“I would say there’s a little chip on my shoulder, especially, breaking my arm against them. I’m going to try to go all out,” the senior linebacker said of the Tigers’ match against Pflugerville Hendrickson, which starts the newest campaign for District 11-5A-II defending champion Belton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at The Pfield.
Playing in his first varsity game as a junior on Aug. 26, 2022, Martinez’s season lasted no more than a handful of snaps after he broke his left arm in two places (top and bottom) during his team’s 34-27 win over the Hawks at Tiger Field.
“They ran an inside zone and I engaged a block and I was trying to turn and I lost my footing, so I stuck my arm out and it just collapsed under itself and snapped right in half,” the middle linebacker recalled.
It began a nearly year-long process during which he rehabbed to full health then had to do it all over again — this time with his left leg, which he broke during spring drills — before he finally donned the pads another time alongside his teammates.
“It was my first broken bone and within a year I had broken three — both bones in my arm and then my ankle,” he said.
Suffice it to say, the soft-spoken teen who has been playing the sport since his seventh grade year at South Belton Middle School, is antsy to make up for lost time.
And he’s already well on his way.
Fourth-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said Martinez’s play stood out in last week’s scrimmage against Georgetown East View, enough so, in part, that he has worked his way into a starter role in the middle of the Tigers’ senior-laden defense.
“He’s a tough kid, number one, to go through two injuries like that,” Sniffin said. “He lost all of his spring ball and lost a lot of his junior year and continued to come back. His perseverance and toughness — he’s an intelligent kid, a great family — it’s all why he does what he does. We’re real proud of Dante.”
It’s been a long road to get to this point, however.
With the help of Belton’s training staff, including strength and conditioning coach Nathan York, Martinez rehabbed each school day, strengthening his arm until he was ready to return for the start of spring camp.
But that lasted not even two weeks before he was back in the rehab room.
“We were doing drills out here, just no pads, nothing, and I decided to be silly and slide on turf and that didn’t work out too well for me,” he said.
Martinez’s cleat snagged in the synthetic turf surface and that was that.
“It got caught and rolled my ankle the other way — snapped,” he said. “I didn’t think much of it (at the time). I thought it was a high ankle sprain because I could walk on it and it just started hurting throughout the day. I went to go get X-rays and it turns out it was my fibula that broke, so there went my chance of playing spring ball.”
The second setback didn’t require surgery, allowing Martinez to rehab in time to be back for fall camp, though he still had to deal with the nagging thoughts that can accompany such a distressing set of events.
“Mentally it got to me,” said Martinez, who was born and raised in Belton. “Physically, it was OK, but mentally I just wanted to be out here with my teammates and play. So that’s the part that sucked the most.”
He finally got that chance last week in the exhibition against the Patriots during which he quickly got back into form.
“It was more nervous. I didn’t want to break another bone,” he said of a bout of pre-game trepidation. “But trusting myself and not doing anything dumb, I knew I was going to be OK.
“The play that stuck out to me was they had a double-screen and I read the one that they threw it to and I got past the O-lineman and popped him, popped the running back,” he continued. “And that’s when I knew, I was like, ‘I’m good to play for the whole season, and give my all.’”
It’s a concept that can easily be taken for granted through the course of an athletic career, or any aspect of life for that matter. But not by Martinez — not after the challenges he’s overcome. He’s simply glad to be out there one more time with his teammates.
That by itself is enough.
“I don’t have any personal goals,” he said of his final varsity season. “I just want to do good team-wise.”