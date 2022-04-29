BASEBALL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Copperas Cove 2, Temple 1

Temple 000 100 0 — 1 4 1

Cove 000 020 x — 2 5 0

I. Ramos and A. Ramos. Cimmino and Chaco. W — Cimmino. L — I. Ramos.

2B—T: Mitchell; C: Cimmino 2.

Records — Temple 8-17-1, 6-8; Copperas Cove 7-7 in 12-6A.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 3, Cameron Yoe 1

Yoe 010 000 0 — 1 4 1

Rogers 000 030 0 — 3 1 1

Greene, McCall (5) and Akin. Guzman and Hoelscher. W—Guzman. L—McCall. 2B—Y: Greene.

Records — Yoe 9-3 district; Rogers 16-8-1, 7-5.

Friday’s Other Scores

Belton 5, Killeen 0

Lake Belton 15, Burnet 5

Glen Rose 5, Gatesville 3

Academy 13, Florence 3

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Friday’s Scores

Mary Hardin-Baylor 1, Howard Payne 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor 10, Howard Payne 0

HIGH SCHOOL

UIL PLAYOFFS

BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 6A

Temple vs. Waxahachie

Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Temple 2

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Temple

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Belton vs. Hewitt Midway

Game 1: Midway 6, Belton 2

Game 2: Midway 9, Belton 1

CLASS 4A

Manor New Tech at Lake Belton

Single game: Lake Belton 12, New Tech 0, 5 innings

Gatesville vs. Burkburnett

Game 1: Burkburnett 3, Gatesville 0

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells, late

Game 3: If necessary, Noon Saturday, Mineral Wells

Salado vs. Smithville

Game 1: Salado 16, Smithville 2, 5 innings

Game 2: Salado 8, Smithville 7, 10 innings

CLASS 3A

Academy vs. Teague

Game 1: Teague 8, Academy 0

Game 2: Academy 8, Teague 1

Game 3: 6 p.m. Monday, Waco ISD Sports Complex

Troy vs. Palmer

Game 1: Troy 8, Palmer 3

Game 2: Troy 13, Palmer 0, 5 innings

Rogers vs. Groesbeck

Rogers 12, Groesbeck 7

Cameron Yoe vs. Franklin

Game 1: Franklin 9, Cameron Yoe 0

Game 2: Franklin 12, Cameron Yoe 2, 5 innings

CLASS 2A

Granger vs. Johnson City LBJ

Single game: Granger 11, Johnson City LBJ 1

CLASS 1A

Bartlett, bye

AREA ROUND

CLASS 4A

Lake Belton vs. TBD

Lake Belton vs. Robinson/Carthage winner, TBD

CLASS 3A

Troy vs. Franklin

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday, Mumford

Game 2: Noon, Saturday, Mumford

Game 3: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, if necessary, Mumford

CLASS 2A

Granger vs. Centerville

TBD

Hewitt Midway 9, Belton 1

Belton 000 001 0 — 1 3 1

Midway 013 131 x — 9 10 0

Reyes and Holman. Twitty and Degeer. W—Twitty. L—Reyes. HR—M: Durr. 2B—M: Mishnick 2, Yourman, Degeer, Mathis, Durr.

Records — Belton 16-15-1; Midway 26-5.

Rogers 12, Groesbeck 7

Groesbeck 024 010 0 — 7 8 5

Rogers 603 300 x — 12 10 3

Mathis and Trojazek. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Mathis. HR—G: Clay, Trojazek; R: Borgeson. 2B—D: Fuchs.

Records — Groesbeck NA; Rogers 13-7-1.