BASEBALL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Copperas Cove 2, Temple 1
Temple 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Cove 000 020 x — 2 5 0
I. Ramos and A. Ramos. Cimmino and Chaco. W — Cimmino. L — I. Ramos.
2B—T: Mitchell; C: Cimmino 2.
Records — Temple 8-17-1, 6-8; Copperas Cove 7-7 in 12-6A.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 3, Cameron Yoe 1
Yoe 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
Rogers 000 030 0 — 3 1 1
Greene, McCall (5) and Akin. Guzman and Hoelscher. W—Guzman. L—McCall. 2B—Y: Greene.
Records — Yoe 9-3 district; Rogers 16-8-1, 7-5.
Friday’s Other Scores
Belton 5, Killeen 0
Lake Belton 15, Burnet 5
Glen Rose 5, Gatesville 3
Academy 13, Florence 3
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Friday’s Scores
Mary Hardin-Baylor 1, Howard Payne 0
Mary Hardin-Baylor 10, Howard Payne 0
HIGH SCHOOL
UIL PLAYOFFS
BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 6A
Temple vs. Waxahachie
Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Temple 2
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Temple
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Belton vs. Hewitt Midway
Game 1: Midway 6, Belton 2
Game 2: Midway 9, Belton 1
CLASS 4A
Manor New Tech at Lake Belton
Single game: Lake Belton 12, New Tech 0, 5 innings
Gatesville vs. Burkburnett
Game 1: Burkburnett 3, Gatesville 0
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells, late
Game 3: If necessary, Noon Saturday, Mineral Wells
Salado vs. Smithville
Game 1: Salado 16, Smithville 2, 5 innings
Game 2: Salado 8, Smithville 7, 10 innings
CLASS 3A
Academy vs. Teague
Game 1: Teague 8, Academy 0
Game 2: Academy 8, Teague 1
Game 3: 6 p.m. Monday, Waco ISD Sports Complex
Troy vs. Palmer
Game 1: Troy 8, Palmer 3
Game 2: Troy 13, Palmer 0, 5 innings
Rogers vs. Groesbeck
Rogers 12, Groesbeck 7
Cameron Yoe vs. Franklin
Game 1: Franklin 9, Cameron Yoe 0
Game 2: Franklin 12, Cameron Yoe 2, 5 innings
CLASS 2A
Granger vs. Johnson City LBJ
Single game: Granger 11, Johnson City LBJ 1
CLASS 1A
Bartlett, bye
AREA ROUND
CLASS 4A
Lake Belton vs. TBD
Lake Belton vs. Robinson/Carthage winner, TBD
CLASS 3A
Troy vs. Franklin
Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday, Mumford
Game 2: Noon, Saturday, Mumford
Game 3: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, if necessary, Mumford
CLASS 2A
Granger vs. Centerville
TBD
Hewitt Midway 9, Belton 1
Belton 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Midway 013 131 x — 9 10 0
Reyes and Holman. Twitty and Degeer. W—Twitty. L—Reyes. HR—M: Durr. 2B—M: Mishnick 2, Yourman, Degeer, Mathis, Durr.
Records — Belton 16-15-1; Midway 26-5.
Rogers 12, Groesbeck 7
Groesbeck 024 010 0 — 7 8 5
Rogers 603 300 x — 12 10 3
Mathis and Trojazek. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Mathis. HR—G: Clay, Trojazek; R: Borgeson. 2B—D: Fuchs.
Records — Groesbeck NA; Rogers 13-7-1.