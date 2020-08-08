The Rockdale Tigers are trying to awaken the magic they had three years ago. Led by dynamic athletes and physical bruisers, Rockdale rallied past Brock in the state final to claim the 2017 Class 3A Division I championship for the program’s second title and first since 1976.
In the two years since, however, postseason wins eluded the Tigers. Despite going 15-5 in the regular season since 2017, including 8-2 last season, Rockdale was ousted in the first round of the playoffs the last two years.
The Tigers are ready to reverse the trend, but they know it won’t be easy.
“We have some really talented players, but I don’t want these guys to think that it’s going to be given to them,” said first-year Rockdale head coach Jacob Campsey, who was promoted from defensive coordinator when longtime head coach Jeff Miller took the same position at Cy Fair after 14 years with the Tigers. “We have to play better in big games, in playoff games. We have the potential, and the kids have the desire to do it.”
Rockdale returns the core of its offense that averaged 49 points and 442 yards per game a year ago. Quarterback Jace Robinson (2,471 yards passing, 33 touchdowns) will have plenty of receiving options, including top target Kesean Raven (911 yards, 11 TDs), Anthony Dansby and Kobe Mitchell.
Cam’ron Valdez (1,695 yards rushing, 27 TDs) — last season’s District 10-3A-I offensive MVP — continues to lead the ground attack after tallying 47 scores over the past two years.
And even though the Tigers are coming off a season in which they could score in a flash, Campsey believes there is room for growth.
“The two words we’ve focused on when it comes to offense are efficiency and consistency,” said Campsey, whose Tigers open the season Aug. 28 at La Grange. “We’ve always been explosive and can score points from anywhere on the field. That’s not going away. But I feel like we had too many quick, three-and-out drives that put our defense in really bad spots at times.
“I want to see more sustained drives and even if we don’t get points out of it, let’s at least flip field position.”
Leaning on the defense
Rockdale returns all four starting linebackers and two starting linemen from last year’s defense. Seniors Chase Mayfield, Enrique Rivera, Christian Briggs and Drayton Castaneda will anchor a defense that should be stout against the run with senior linemen Ty Mayberry and Bruce Mayfield.
District gauntlet
Rockdale will compete this season in District 11-3A-I, which is similar and just as difficult as 10-3A-I was in recent years. Cameron Yoe, Troy and Academy remain grouped with Rockdale, while familiar foe McGregor and former Class 4A members Caldwell and Lorena round out one of the more challenging districts around, according to Campsey.
“I can’t imagine that there is a tougher 3A district schedule in the state,” Campsey said. “It’s just, from top to bottom, filled with teams who have been a playoff contender in recent years or made long runs or won state titles. You name it. There is not one single week off.”
Required in-person learning
Despite the University Interscholastic League permitting students to participate in extracurricular activities regardless of choosing in-person or at-home learning, Rockdale announced that its students must be present in classrooms to partake in sports and other extracurricular activities this year.
“If you’re going to be traveling and coming up to the school, participating on a team and doing things like riding a bus, then you should be in school and practicing during the athletic period,” Campsey said. “(The UIL) put out the guidelines of the do’s and don’ts. From there, we just had to make a plan for how we were going to implement that. We’re going to do all we can to keep these kids safe.”