Season-opening wins and losses don’t necessarily make or break a team’s year.
But, boy, did Temple set the proper tone for its 2020 campaign Friday night.
While playing on one of the state’s marquee stages in AT&T Stadium — in a game broadcast on TV no less — against the team that had eliminated them from the playoffs 10 months earlier, the Wildcats brushed aside a slim halftime deficit, put the throttle down at the onset of the third quarter and cruised to a satisfying 40-13 win over Class 5A Division I state-ranked Longview.
The victory gained plenty of overnight attention in the social media sphere for a program that has earned a seat under the constant spotlight. Constructively, the win also answered a couple questions that followed Temple into the opener and left room for improvement, which is an ideal situation for head coach Scott Stewart, who routinely circles back to the saying, “The biggest room in the house is the room for improvement.”
Were there some jitters? Sure. Senior quarterback Humberto Arizmendi said as much after his debut, and Temple didn’t get much going in terms of a rushing attack. However, against a stout defensive front, the offensive line — with four first-time varsity starters — held its own, and the Wildcats will take their 251 total yards and move forward.
“I was focused (before the game). The only thing I was worried about was, ‘How am I going to do in my first game?’” said Arizmendi, who took the starting role by the horns and threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns with a 75 percent completion percentage while shaking off an early interception on an overthrow and seemingly solidifying the spot that was up for grabs during fall camp. “The first part of the game, I felt jittery and threw that pick. But, I had to learn from it. I kept my head up.”
Temple’s mostly fresh-faced secondary kept its composure and didn’t allow a reception of more than 17 yards as the defense forced four turnovers — including safety O’Tarian Peoples’ fumble recovery-turned-touchdown return — and held the penalty-stricken Lobos to 330 yards.
“I was proud of our run defense. I was proud of our pass defense. That was the big question mark coming in from last week. I thought those guys played really well against some really good athletes,” Stewart said after the game.
More importantly, the Wildcats didn’t give up a point over the game’s final 26 minutes — a span that began to spiral Temple’s way on its first drive out of the break.
Down 13-10, the Wildcats traveled 65 yards in 1:59, leaving little time between each of the eight snaps on a drive that finished with Arizmendi’s 10-yard TD toss to AJ McDuffy.
“We wanted to change up formations (on offense). They run a four-man front and, especially early in the season, if you line up in a ton of formations really, really fast, I felt like we had them moving around at the snap of the ball,” Stewart said. “Just tried to take advantage of some things. It worked out for us.”
The up-tempo pace might have really showed its worth on Temple’s next possession, which started just 4 seconds after the last ended because of a Longview fumble. Luke Allen caught a 4-yard TD 1:54 later for a 24-13 advantage.
Fourteen points in about 4 minutes, and the rout was on — aided by Samari Howard’s 19-yard TD catch (three plays after Marshall Grays’ interception), a safety recorded by defensive tackle Jayven Taylor and Peoples’ defensive score.
Yes, the victory resonated from high school sports pundit to pundit across the state. And, Temple will bask in this win — rightly so — because, if nothing else, it gave Wildcats fans some good news to talk about this weekend.
Rest assured, however, game preparation already has started for Week 2’s contest at Magnolia West, which also happens to be 1-0 after defeating Brenham 48-28 on Friday.
“Everybody’s got four quarters of experience now, so we’re all on level playing fields. But, just so proud of those guys. To be outmatched physically, as far as size, shows how hard we work in the weight room,” Stewart said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to fix. Again, the film will be the tell-tale. But, just on the hoof, gut feeling, watching it in person like you did, obviously, very proud how we handled bigger guys than us.”