Every fledgling program needs just the right player or two to make it competitive and attractive for the future.
Gloria Ray Moore was one of the first building blocks of a Temple Junior College women’s basketball program that started from scratch and turned itself into a nationally renowned operation in the 1960s and 1970s.
Moore, who died earlier this summer at age 76 and whose family and friends recently enjoyed a celebration of her life, provided the skills and grit that Leopardettes coach Fran Garmon was looking for when she cobbled together just her second team at Temple Junior College in 1964.
Garmon found the quintessential gym rat in the original World War II era gym in Little River.
Moore lived a short walking distance from that gym, which still stands today, and she spent as much time there as she did at home. It was one of the social centers for youth of the town in the early 1960s. George Swaim, the longtime Academy basketball coach for girls and boys of that era, certainly had no problem with the town youth congregating around basketball.
Moody native Garmon wasn’t much older than the girls she was recruiting but she was very familiar with Swaim and his program. With little to no budget to work with, her first TJC team was made up largely of former Temple High volleyball players as Temple was still a decade away from fielding a girls basketball team. The Leopardettes managed to go 6-9 that inaugural season.
She began recruiting players from small towns in the region where girls basketball was popular and often quite good.
Academy had moved up from Class B to Class A in 1962, but that proved to be beneficial for the Lady Bumblebees. The former Gloria Ray was the leading scorer for her team in her junior year as they took down much larger schools to capture the 23-A title. Another successful 1963-64 season followed with a bevy of good all-around female athletes in that senior class.
Although many statistics haven’t survived, it is believed that Moore still ranks among the all-time leading scorers coming from the six-girl basketball era. She also was a leader in other sports such as volleyball and softball.
Moore, who married her high school sweetheart, the late Jack Moore, was among the sterling recruits Garmon signed from local schools. Other area players on those mid-1960s teams included the high-scoring Wanda Wright of Salado and her high school teammate Carol Grimm. Kathy Duncan of Lott was a big contributor as was Donna Taylor of Gatesville, Sharon Carnes of Rockdale and Linda Martinec of Rogers, among others. TJC provided a rare opportunity for budding female basketball players to extend their careers at the collegiate level.
Traveling to away games in the largest station wagon Garmon could get her hands on, the Leopardettes made a major turnaround as a program and garnered national attention as scant as it was for college women’s basketball.
Despite being forced to adjust to several different rules configurations as was typical in the girls game before it finally settled on a standardized 5-on-5 game, the Leopardettes tripled their win output from their first year to the second to 18. Moore led the Leopardettes in scoring that 1964-65 campaign with 311 points playing shooting guard and rover.
“Gloria was a major part of the foundation of a team to be recognized as one of the best girls teams in the USA,” wrote Garmon, who is recuperating from a recent automobile accident, in comments delivered at Moore’s memorial by friend and fellow Academy graduate Richard Lesikar. “Gloria finished playing a full game and looked just as neat and clean as if she hadn’t played that game.”
The following season saw TJC increase the victory total even more to 26. Moore was still a major force on that team, and her two-year point total of 568 was tops for the program.
Moore was at or near the top in several offensive categories in her two years at TJC. She also led the team in personal fouls, which speaks to her tenacity.
Following her contribution in getting the TJC women’s basketball program off the ground, she finished college at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor before enjoying a fruitful life as the mother of four.
The seeds she sowed in the Leopardettes’ early days set in motion a long and fruitful outcome still enjoyed today.