Temple tuned up for its quickly approaching district opener by taking Liberty Hill the distance Friday night at Wildcat Gym, giving the Lady Panthers all they could handle until a cold start in the fourth and a few untimely turnovers ultimately sealed the Tem-Cats’ fate in a 29-22 setback.
Temple led the entire second and third quarters, taking a two-point edge into the final frame before going cold from the floor as Liberty Hill (14-4) did the opposite, connecting on all four of its field goal attempts in the final 8 minutes, when leading scorer Gabby Mundy scored five of her game-high 11 points as her team eventually pulled away by forcing three Tem-Cats turnovers in the final 3 minutes.
Down four midway through the fourth, Allison Vaden’s steal led to a Rene’Jah Jackson midrange jumper on the other end to trim the gap to 24-22 with 3:44 left. Jackson’s bucket was set up on Tierney Perkins’ penetration and kick out to the right side.
But Temple (3-11) had just one more field goal attempt from there — a Vaden missed 3-pointer that came in the final seconds with the outcome already in hand — as the Tem-Cats turned over the ball on three of their last four possessions, committing 23 in total.
“I was happy with the energy, the effort, the hustle, the communication,” Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “Just seeing them get out on defense. Overall, we put together at least three good quarters — usually it’s only two — against a really good Liberty Hill team. I’m excited about that, especially going into district.”
The Tem-Cats, who dropped their fourth straight, will travel to Bryan to kick off their District 12-6A slate next Tuesday before returning home Friday night to host Pflugerville Weiss.
Temple overcame its early miscues, hanging around in a tight, low-scoring first half thanks to its active 3-2 zone defense that routinely closed out on Liberty Hill’s shooters, which were cold most of the way.
The Lady Panthers made 12 of 40 attempts (30 percent) overall, including just 2-of-15 (13 percent) from 3-point range while Temple shot 32 percent on 9-of-28.
Perkins’ 3-pointer off Jackson’s assist closed the scoring in the opening frame, knotting things at 9-all, and kicked off Temple’s largest run of the night, an 8-0 spurt that Vaden capped with a long step-back 3-pointer from the top, right of the key to push the lead to 14-9 with 6:32 left in the second.
Liberty Hill closed the gap to three by halftime, but missed on its first seven attempts of the third quarter as the Tem-Cats slowly built their cushion back up, reaching its largest point at 20-13 with 2:03 left in the period after Jackson found Malaya President for a 14-footer from the middle of the lane.
Temple, though, didn’t hit another shot until late in the fourth and Liberty Hill’s Ella Granda and Evie Bruce combined for seven points in the final minute of the third and first minute of the fourth to help their team claw back in it.
“We’ve played Temple a lot in the past eight years and we know what we’re getting into when we come up here,” said Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange, whose team extended its winning streak to nine games heading into next week’s 25-5A opener against Cedar Park. “It was a competitive game. Temple’s tough. We didn’t play well, so we’re happy to get a win.”
Mundy added five steals, four rebounds and three assists, all team highs, to pace the Lady Panthers.
Jackson’s nine points paced Temple, while Vaden chipped in six on a pair of 3s and President grabbed a game-best five rebounds.
“I want to see the same energy, effort on defense,” LeBlanc said of Temple’s upcoming league opener. “We have some minor things to tweak. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball, especially in crunch time. But if we can get this and carry it over and build on it, we’ll make a little bit of noise in district.”