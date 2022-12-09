Temple Tem-Cats basketball

Temple’s Tierney Perkins (3) and Liberty Hill’s Abigail Billingsley (12) battle for a rebound during Friday night’s non-district game.

 Ray Swindle

Temple tuned up for its quickly approaching district opener by taking Liberty Hill the distance Friday night at Wildcat Gym, giving the Lady Panthers all they could handle until a cold start in the fourth and a few untimely turnovers ultimately sealed the Tem-Cats’ fate in a 29-22 setback.