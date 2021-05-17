Temple junior Daniel Moon and Belton senior Dallas Hankamer got off to solid starts Monday in the first round of the UIL Class 6A boys golf state tournament.
Hankamer shot a 1-over 73 and was tied for 18th in the individual standings heading into today’s final round at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown. After starting on the 10th hole, he bogeyed No. 16 before making a birdie on No. 2 shortly after making the turn to get back to even. He followed up bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5 with a birdie at the seventh then made par on his final two holes.
Moon, who also began his round on No. 10, was 4 over before birdies on his final two par-5s — the third and seventh holes. He then bogeyed the eighth and made par at the last for a 3-over 75 that put him in a tie for 32nd.
Plano West’s Matt Comegys and Austin Westlake’s Sean-Karl Dobson shared the individual lead at 4 under, and Westlake’s 5-under 283 gave it a seven-stroke edge over The Woodlands in the team standings.
Class 4A
Lake Belton posted a 328 and was in sixth place after the first round of the 4A state tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
The Broncos were 32 shots behind leader Argyle, which was 16 strokes clear of the second-place tie between Canyon and Monahans.
Chandler Cooke anchored Lake Belton with a 76 that had him in a tie for 15th place in the individual standings, and Colby Connor (82), James Bond (85), Chase Passentino-Slone (85) and Hayden Nix (100) rounded out the Broncos’ card.
Gatesville’s Evan Washburn shot 80 and was tied for 26th. Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson led the individual standings after a 65.
Class 3A
Cameron Yoe’s Kaden Kuzel fired a 76 on Monday and was tied for third after the first round of the 3A state tournament at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Kuzel and Pottsboro’s Jack Estes were just one shot out of the lead that was shared by Carson Wray of Columbus and Lain Tushinsky of Tuscola Jim Ned.
In the team standings, Brock was out front after a 324 that put it five strokes ahead of New Diana.