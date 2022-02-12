BASKETBALL
UMHB men outlast Sul Ross State
ALPINE — Mary Hardin-Baylor took control with 13-0 run in the first half then held off a late Sul Ross State rally for a 78-74 victory Saturday afternoon.
The 16th-ranked Crusaders (19-2, 14-2 American Southwest Conference) trailed by three points before their first-half surge that helped them to a 46-36 halftime lead. UMHB was still up by 10 at 76-66 with 3 minutes remaining before Sul Ross State (9-14, 6-11) scored eight of the final 10 points.
Josiah Johnson had a game-high 25 points for the Crusaders, who lead the ASC standings heading into the final week of the regular season. Ty Prince and Kyle Wright added 12 points each, and Luke Feely chipped in 11.
Logan Dixon, Trey Nelson and Gabe Sanchez scored 17 points apiece for the Lobos.
UMHB visits Concordia Texas on Monday before home games against Belhaven on Thursday and East Texas Baptist next Saturday.
UMHB women extend win streak to 19 games
ALPINE — Mary Hardin-Baylor broke open a tie game with 30 points in the fourth quarter, and the 14th-ranked Lady Crusaders pulled away for a 76-66 victory over Sul Ross State on Saturday afternoon.
Arieona Rosborough scored a team-high 16 points for league-leading UMHB (20-2, 17-0 American Southwest Conference), which stretched its winning streak to 19 games. Kaitlyn Kollmorgen added 12 points and Ashley Faux chipped in eight for the Lady Crusaders, who got 35 points from their bench.
Vania Hampton and Alexis Carmosino had 16 points each, and Cassie Hogan added 15 for Sul Ross State (13-10, 9-9).
The Lady Crusaders return home to close out the regular season with games against Belhaven on Thursday and East Texas Baptist next Saturday.
BASEBALL
TC picks up easy non-conference wins
Temple College lit up the scoreboard to sweep a non-conference doubleheader, 17-0 and 20-0, on Saturday against DFW Post Grad at TC Sports Complex.
The Leopards (4-1) scored 12 runs in the first inning in Game 1 toward the first of two run-rule wins.
Temple produced 12 extra-base hits, including three home runs in the opener. Clark Henry and Chris Morrow had the homers and were among six players to have at least two hits. Joseph Redfield, Caleb Hill, Travis Chestnut and Bryan Williams were the others.
Hudson Luce struck out seven in four innings to pick up the victory on the mound.
Andre Jackson had a pair of home runs in a 4-for-4 showing at the plate in Game 2. Colby Christian and Simon Larranaga also homered. Christian finished with three hits, and Hogan Heller, Kyle Gates, Hill and Larranaga had two apiece.
Carter Poulson fanned 11 in four innings for the victory.
UMHB splits with Hardin-Simmons
BELTON — Caimyn Holiday was 3-for-4 and Hunter Jones drove in two runs as Mary Hardin-Baylor chalked up a 6-3 victory over Hardin-Simmons to earn a split of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Starter Nicklas Fenner (1-0) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings for the Crusaders (2-1, 2-1 American Southwest Conference), before Cameron Bogan struck out five in three scoreless frames.
The Cowboys (1-2, 1-2) opened the twin bill by scoring two unearned runs in the fourth en route to a 3-2 victory. UMHB’s Rahul Champanri (0-1) allowed five hits and three walks and struck out seven in a complete-game effort.
SOFTBALL
Hardin-Simmons edges UMHB
ABILENE — Karis Hessert drove in a pair of runs, helping Hardin-Simmons to a 3-2 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday in the rubber match of their three-game series.
Taylor Holman was 3-for-3 with two doubles, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Crusaders (2-3, 1-2 American Southwest Conference). Bayleigh Grogan (2-1) went the distance in the circle for UMHB, limiting the Cowgirls (4-1, 2-1) to five hits.
Hardin-Simmons starter Kaylen Washington (3-0) picked up the win, giving up one run on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.